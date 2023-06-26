Autohome Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Autohome Inc.

26 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been adopted as a special resolution at its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:

The Company's Sixth Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association are amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Seventh Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.
Investor Relations
Sterling Song
Investor Relations Director  
Tel: +86-10-5985-7483
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

