Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Update on Dividend Policy

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights 1

Net Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,893.3 million ( US$274.5 million ), compared to RMB1,693.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022 were ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. Net Income attributable to Autohome in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB594.1 million ( US$86.1 million ), compared to RMB267.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021, and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB580.9 million ( US$84.2 million ), compared to RMB257.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2021, and in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)2 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB668.5 million ( US$96.9 million ), compared to RMB468.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights 1

Net Revenues in 2022 were RMB6,940.8 million ( US$1,006.3 million ), compared to RMB7,237.0 million in 2021.

in 2022 were ( ), compared to in 2021. Net Income attributable to Autohome in 2022 was RMB1,855.2 million ( US$269.0 million ), compared to RMB2,248.8 million in 2021 and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in 2022 was RMB1,807.2 million ( US$262.0 million ), compared to RMB2,148.6 million in 2021.

in 2022 was ( ), compared to in 2021 and in 2022 was ( ), compared to in 2021. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP)2 in 2022 was RMB2,168.3 million ( US$314.4 million ), compared to RMB2,582.2 million in 2021.

1 The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of readers, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 RMB6.8972 on December 30, 2022 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate. 2 For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Mr. Quan Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors ("Board") and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "We are very proud of Autohome's resilient performance throughout the year. In particular, we achieved significant progress in two key areas - content ecosystem construction and exploration of new initiatives. On the content front, we successfully leveraged our big IP brands to promote our video-based strategy, and formed partnerships and organized cross-promotional activities with multiple internet platforms to explore new automotive lifestyle experiences. These creative tactics have comprehensively expanded our user reach. In December 2022, our mobile daily active users grew by 16.1% year-over-year to reach a record high of 54.39 million, according to QuestMobile, further solidifying our leadership position in the industry. Meanwhile, we made huge strides in industrial value chain exploration and promoted in-depth development across our businesses. For example, our OEM customers have responded positively to our new retail model for new energy vehicles ("NEVs") and we continue to expand penetration of our data products for dealer customers. In addition, we further integrated our used car business with TTP Car, Inc. and continuously refined operations to enhance efficiency. Looking ahead, we will continue to build Autohome's one-stop, closed-loop ecosystem, capitalizing on our key strengths while focusing on innovation to propel Autohome to new heights."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "We concluded 2022 on a strong note with total revenues for the fourth quarter growing by 11.8% year-over-year, supported by the robust recovery of our media business. We are also thrilled to see our new businesses gaining traction among customers, evidenced by a massive year-over-year increase in revenue generated from NEV brands, where we continue to outperform the market. In addition, the number of our dealer customers for data products in the fourth quarter increased by 26% year-over-year, while for full-year 2022, both the average revenue of data products per dealer store and the average number of data products adopted by each dealer store were up more than 20% compared to 2021. Moreover, given our strong cash balance and healthy cash flow, our Board has approved an amendment to our dividend policy. Starting from 2022, we will pay a fixed amount of no less than RMB500 million in cash dividends, augmenting our ongoing increases in shareholder returns even further. As we step into 2023, we will continue to develop new initiatives targeting long-term healthy growth, while remaining committed to delivering shareholder value."

Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,893.3 million (US$274.5 million), compared to RMB1,693.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Media services revenues were RMB610.2 million ( US$88.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB372.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser.

revenues were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily attributable to the increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser. Leads generation services revenues were RMB786.8 million ( US$114.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB778.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

revenues were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB496.2 million ( US$71.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB542.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB370.6 million (US$53.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB262.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the continuous investment in content. Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.7 million (US$0.2 million), compared to RMB4.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,088.3 million (US$157.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1,325.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB672.6 million ( US$97.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB802.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in marketing and promotional spending. Share-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB15.0 million ( US$2.2 million ), compared to RMB10.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

expenses were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in marketing and promotional spending. Share-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. General and administrative expenses were RMB102.8 million ( US$14.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB127.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB16.2 million ( US$2.3 million ), compared to RMB21.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

expenses were ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ( ), compared to in the corresponding period of 2021. Product development expenses were RMB312.9 million ( US$45.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB394.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in product development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB20.3 million ( US$2.9 million ), compared to RMB16.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB513.3 million (US$74.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB176.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expense/Benefit

There was an income tax expense of RMB76.9 million (US$11.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax benefit of RMB119.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to the tax filing adjustments as a result of PRC preferential income tax rate for certain subsidiaries.

Net Income Attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB594.1 million (US$86.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB267.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/American Depository Shares ("ADS")

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB580.9 million (US$84.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB257.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB1.18 (US$0.17) and RMB1.18 (US$0.17), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.51 and RMB0.51, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.71 (US$0.68) and RMB4.70 (US$0.68), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB2.03 and RMB2.03, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2021.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB668.5 million (US$96.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB468.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB1.36 (US$0.20) and RMB1.35 (US$0.20), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB0.93 and RMB0.93, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.42 (US$0.79) and RMB5.41 (US$0.78), respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB3.71 and RMB3.70, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2021.

Unaudited Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in 2022 were RMB6,940.8 million (US$1,006.3 million), compared to RMB7,237.0 million in 2021.

Media services revenues were RMB1,963.3 million ( US$284.7 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB2,011.4 million in 2021.

revenues were ( ) in 2022, compared to in 2021. Leads generation services revenues were RMB3,056.9 million ( US$443.2 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB2,988.1 million in 2021.

revenues were ( ) in 2022, compared to in 2021. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB1,920.6 million ( US$278.5 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB2,237.5 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to automakers' decreased spending on data products.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB1,235.2 million (US$179.1 million) in 2022, compared to RMB1,047.9 million in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the continuous investment in content. Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues was RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million) in 2022, compared to RMB23.1 million in 2021.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB4,785.6 million (US$693.9 million) in 2022, compared to RMB4,701.7 million in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB2,866.2 million ( US$415.6 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB2,759.9 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in marketing and promotional spending. Share-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses in 2022 was RMB38.3 million ( US$5.6 million ), compared to RMB46.8 million in 2021.

expenses were ( ) in 2022, compared to in 2021, primarily due to the increase in marketing and promotional spending. Share-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses in 2022 was ( ), compared to in 2021. General and administrative expenses were RMB502.3 million ( US$72.8 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB543.8 million in 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in 2022 was RMB53.2 million ( US$7.7 million ), compared to RMB48.8 million in 2021.

expenses were ( ) in 2022, compared to in 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses in 2022 was ( ), compared to in 2021. Product development expenses were RMB1,417.1 million ( US$205.5 million ) in 2022, compared to RMB1,398.0 million in 2021. Share-based compensation expense included in product development expenses in 2022 was RMB68.8 million ( US$10.0 million ), compared to RMB87.3 million in 2021.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB1,247.5 million (US$180.9 million) in 2022, compared to RMB1,781.6 million in 2021.

Income Tax Benefit/Expense

There was an income tax benefit of RMB61.8 million (US$9.0 million) in 2022, compared to an income tax expense of RMB34.0 million in 2021. The income tax benefit was primarily attributable to lower taxable income and tax filing adjustments as a result of the PRC preferential income tax rate and tax holidays for certain subsidiaries.

Net Income attributable to Autohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB1,855.2 million (US$269.0 million) in 2022, compared to RMB2,248.8 million in 2021.

Net Income attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,807.2 million (US$262.0 million) in 2022, compared to RMB2,148.6 million in 2021. Basic and diluted EPS were RMB3.62 (US$0.52) and RMB3.62 (US$0.52), respectively, in 2022 as compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB4.30 and RMB4.29, respectively, in 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB14.48 (US$2.10) and RMB14.47 (US$2.10), respectively, in 2022 as compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB17.19 and RMB17.17, respectively, in 2021.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB2,168.3 million (US$314.4 million) in 2022, compared to RMB2,582.2 million in 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB4.34 (US$0.63) and RMB4.34 (US$0.63), respectively, in 2022 as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB5.17 and RMB5.16, respectively, in 2021. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB17.38 (US$2.52) and RMB17.36 (US$2.52), respectively, in 2022 as compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB20.66 and RMB20.64, respectively, in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB22.08 billion (US$3.20 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the year of 2022 was RMB2,565.1 million (US$371.9 million).

Update on the Dividend Policy

On November 4, 2019, the Company's Board approved a dividend policy, which mandates a recurring cash dividend every year from 2020 in an amount equal to approximately 20% of the net income generated during the previous fiscal year, with the exact amount to be determined by the Board based on the Company's financial performance and cash position prior to the distribution. On February 16, 2023, the Company's Board approved an amendment to change the annual cash dividend to a fixed amount of at least RMB500.0 million between 2022 and 2026. The exact amount of the annual cash dividend will be determined by the Board based on the Company's financial performance and cash position prior to the distribution, and is expected to be adjusted upward each year.

The Board has also approved a dividend of US$0.58 per ADS (or US$0.145 per ordinary share) for fiscal year 2022, payable in U.S. dollars, which is expected to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2023, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 21, 2023 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment is expected to be issued on March 31, 2023 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around April 11, 2023 for holders of ADSs.

Update on the Share Repurchase Program

On November 18, 2021, the Company's Board authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to US$200 million of its ADSs over the following twelve months. On November 3, 2022, the Board authorized an extension of the term of the Share Repurchase Program for another twelve months to November 17, 2023. As of February 10, 2023, the Company has repurchased 3,686,327 ADSs for a total cost of approximately US$111.3 million.

Employees

The Company had 5,355 employees as of December 31, 2022, including 2,128 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, certain noncontrolling interests adjustments for TTP (starting in the first quarter of 2021 for the first time, which included interest income related to convertible bond investment to TTP that is eliminated in consolidation), investment loss relating to non-operating impact of a write-down of the initial investment in a financial product, and (gain)/loss pickup of equity method investments, and impairment of long-term investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)



For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Media services 372,708

610,181

88,468

2,011,446

1,963,289

284,650 Leads generation services 778,076

786,831

114,080

2,988,075

3,056,924

443,212 Online marketplace and others 542,833

496,244

71,949

2,237,483

1,920,615

278,463 Total net revenues 1,693,617

1,893,256

274,497

7,237,004

6,940,828

1,006,325 Cost of revenues (261,970)

(370,631)

(53,736)

(1,047,892)

(1,235,173)

(179,083) Gross profit 1,431,647

1,522,625

220,761

6,189,112

5,705,655

827,242























Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing expenses (802,714)

(672,601)

(97,518)

(2,759,905)

(2,866,206)

(415,561) General and administrative

expenses (127,644)

(102,775)

(14,901)

(543,799)

(502,340)

(72,832) Product development expenses (394,795)

(312,903)

(45,367)

(1,398,037)

(1,417,094)

(205,459) Total operating expenses (1,325,153)

(1,088,279)



(157,786)

(4,701,741)

(4,785,640)

(693,852) Other operating income, net 70,413

78,943



11,446

294,241

327,507

47,484 Operating profit 176,907

513,289



74,421

1,781,612

1,247,522

180,874 Interest and investment income/

(loss), net (25,624)

172,066



24,947

395,245

565,090

81,931 Earnings/(loss) from equity

method investments 1,363

(13,680)

(1,983)

301

(49,766)

(7,215) Income before income taxes 152,646

671,675

97,385

2,177,158

1,762,846

255,590 Income tax (expense)/benefit 119,447

(76,914)

(11,151)

(34,006)

61,780

8,957 Net income 272,093

594,761

86,234

2,143,152

1,824,626

264,547 Net (income)/ loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests (4,257)

(695)

(101)

105,633

30,548

4,429 Net income attributable to

Autohome 267,836

594,066

86,133

2,248,785

1,855,174

268,976 Accretion of mezzanine equity (31,056)

(37,787)

(5,479)

(411,792)

(137,611)

(19,952) Accretion attributable to

noncontrolling interests 20,243

24,595

3,566

311,573

89,613

12,993 Net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 257,023

580,874

84,220

2,148,566

1,807,176

262,017























Earnings per share for

ordinary shares





















Basic 0.51

1.18

0.17

4.30

3.62

0.52 Diluted 0.51

1.18

0.17

4.29

3.62

0.52 Earnings per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders

(one ADS equals for four

ordinary shares)





















Basic 2.03

4.71

0.68

17.19

14.48

2.10 Diluted 2.03

4.70

0.68

17.17

14.47

2.10























Weighted average shares used to compute

earnings per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders:









































Basic 505,721,464

493,234,844

493,234,844

499,861,764

499,160,564

499,160,564 Diluted 505,974,276

494,178,784

494,178,784

500,481,540

499,666,792

499,666,792

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands, except per share / per ADS data)



























For three months ended December 31,

For year ended December 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income attributable to

Autohome 267,836

594,066

86,133

2,248,785

1,855,174

268,976

Plus: income tax expense/(benefit) (118,107)

78,255

11,346

39,038

(56,417)

(8,180)

Plus: depreciation of property and

equipment 57,941

53,158

7,707

219,001

223,504

32,405

Plus: amortization of intangible assets 10,833

10,846

1,573

31,647

43,365

6,287

EBITDA 218,503

736,325

106,759

2,538,471

2,065,626

299,488

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 52,977

53,135

7,704

206,056

168,890

24,487

Adjusted EBITDA 271,480

789,460

114,463

2,744,527

2,234,516

323,975



























Net income attributable to

Autohome 267,836

594,066

86,133

2,248,785

1,855,174

268,976

Plus: amortization of intangible assets

resulting from business acquisition 10,722

10,722

1,555

26,564

42,888

6,218

Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 52,977

53,135

7,704

206,056

168,890

24,487

Plus: certain noncontrolling interests

adjustments for TTP -

-

-

(35,196)

-

-

Plus: investment loss arising from one of

financial products 3 164,070

-

-

164,070

73,264

10,622

Plus: (gain)/loss on equity method

investments, net (1,363)

13,680

1,983

(301)

49,766

7,215

Plus: impairment of long-term investments -

-

-

-

1,696

246

Plus: tax effects of the adjustments (25,702)

(3,075)

(446)

(27,760)

(23,415)

(3,395)

Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 468,540

668,528

96,929

2,582,218

2,168,263

314,369



























Net income attributable to

Autohome 267,836

594,066

86,133

2,248,785

1,855,174

268,976

Net margin 15.8 %

31.4 %

31.4 %

31.1 %

26.7 %

26.7 %

Adjusted net income attributable to

Autohome 468,540

668,528

96,929

2,582,218

2,168,263

314,369

Adjusted net margin 27.7 %

35.3 %

35.3 %

35.7 %

31.2 %

31.2 %



























Non-GAAP earnings per share























Basic 0.93

1.36

0.20

5.17

4.34

0.63

Diluted 0.93

1.35

0.20

5.16

4.34

0.63

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS (one

ADS equals for four ordinary

shares)























Basic 3.71

5.42

0.79

20.66

17.38

2.52

Diluted 3.70

5.41

0.78

20.64

17.36

2.52



























Weighted average shares used to

compute non-GAAP earnings per

share:























Basic 505,721,464

493,234,844

493,234,844

499,861,764

499,160,564

499,160,564

Diluted 505,974,276

494,178,784

494,178,784

500,481,540

499,666,792

499,666,792





3 It represented the loss of an investment with fair value below its initial investment in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, which was recognized at "interest and investment income/(loss), net". The impact was considered to be not directly related to the Company's operating activities.

AUTOHOME INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 4,236,501

2,801,299

406,150 Restricted Cash 89,855

9,175

1,330 Short-term investments 16,496,267

19,279,592

2,795,278 Accounts receivable, net 2,139,471

1,927,699

279,490 Amounts due from related parties, current 83,376

49,644

7,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 280,248

357,522

51,836 Total current assets 23,325,718

24,424,931

3,541,282 Non-current assets









Restricted cash, non-current 5,200

5,000

725 Property and equipment, net 381,496

255,298

37,015 Goodwill and intangible assets, net4 4,299,251

4,220,305

611,887 Long-term investments 70,720

419,208

60,779 Deferred tax assets 176,138

265,606

38,509 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 7,529

9,419

1,366 Other non-current assets 133,383

116,052

16,826 Total non-current assets 5,073,717

5,290,888

767,107 Total assets 28,399,435

29,715,819

4,308,389











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accrued expenses and other payables 2,044,597

2,537,281

367,870 Advance from customers 123,370

96,047

13,926 Deferred revenue 1,553,013

1,147,131

166,318 Income tax payable 233,342

251,121

36,409 Amounts due to related parties 31,897

27,096

3,929 Total current liabilities 3,986,219

4,058,676

588,452 Non-current liabilities









Other liabilities 28,619

50,591

7,335 Deferred tax liabilities 576,798

517,926

75,092 Total non-current liabilities 605,417

568,517

82,427 Total liabilities 4,591,636

4,627,193

670,879











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,468,029

1,605,639

232,796











EQUITY









Total Autohome shareholders' equity4 22,624,848

23,888,842

3,463,557 Noncontrolling interests (285,078)

(405,855)

(58,843) Total equity 22,339,770

23,482,987

3,404,714 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 28,399,435

29,715,819

4,308,389



4 The Company corrected the amount of goodwill and retained earnings in equity by revising the previously issued financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and 2021. The correction involved revising an understatement of loss from settlement of a pre-existing relationship in connection with TTP acquisition in 2020 and caused a decrease in retained earnings in equity and a corresponding decrease in goodwill, amounting to RMB129.6 million.

