Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights [1]

Net Revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were RMB1,288.1 million ( $205.3 million ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of RMB1,250.0 million ( $199.3 million ).

in the first quarter of 2018 were ( ), exceeding the high end of the Company's original guidance of ( ). Net revenues excluding direct vehicle sales achieved 32.6% year-over-year growth.

achieved 32.6% year-over-year growth. Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 47.5% year-over-year to RMB482.8 million ( $77.0 million ).

Adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers

In May 2014, the FASB issued a new standard related to revenue recognition and further issued several amendments and updates to the new revenue guidance. The Company has finalized its analysis and the most significant impact is the change from the presentation of value-added tax on a gross basis to net basis. The Company adopted this guidance effective January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective method. The comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for those periods.

To provide investors with meaningful year-over-year comparison, the Company has provided a reconciliation table for the impact of adopting this new revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2018 and corresponding period in 2017 as adjusted, which was related to the change in presentation of value-added tax from gross basis to net basis.

[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For the convenience of the reader, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB6.2726 on March 30, 2018 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.





For the three months ended March 31, 2018



Under ASC 605

Adjustments related to new revenue guidance

Under ASC 606 Net revenues











Media services

619,199

(35,049)

584,150 Leads generation services

703,218

(92,388)

610,830 Online marketplace and others

101,459

(8,385)

93,074 Total net revenues

1,423,876

(135,822)

1,288,054













Cost of revenues

(214,169)

68,028

(146,141) Gross profit

1,209,707

(67,794)

1,141,913













Operating profit

523,207

-

523,207 Net income attributable to Autohome Inc.

482,783

-

482,783





For the three months ended March 31, 2017



Under ASC 605

Adjustments related to new revenue guidance

Under ASC 606 Net revenues











Media services

515,682

(30,048)

485,634 Leads generation services

537,987

(70,416)

467,571 Online marketplace and others

294,692

(41,117)

253,575 Total net revenues

1,348,361

(141,581)

1,206,780













Cost of revenues

(444,593)

95,778

(348,815) Gross profit

903,768

(45,803)

857,965













Operating profit

357,449

-

357,449 Net income attributable to Autohome Inc.

327,417

-

327,417

For the ease of readers, the operational results are discussed and analyzed under the new revenue guidance, including those for the comparative period in 2017.

First Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights

Mobile Traffic Leadership Continues : According to Quest Mobile, during the first quarter of 2018, the number of average daily unique visitors who accessed the Company's primary "Autohome" application reached 10.1 million, representing an increase of 34.5% compared with the first quarter of 2017, further strengthening the Company's dominant position among auto vertical applications in China.

: According to Quest Mobile, during the first quarter of 2018, the number of average daily unique visitors who accessed the Company's primary "Autohome" application reached 10.1 million, representing an increase of 34.5% compared with the first quarter of 2017, further strengthening the Company's dominant position among auto vertical applications in China. Nationwide SaaS Platform Expansion on Track : The Company's SaaS Platform for used car dealers now covers over 35,000 dealers as of March 2018. This one-stop total solution for used car dealers offers many innovative services, including reliable used car sourcing, inventory management, customer relations management ("CRM"), online marketing and channel management, as well as a wider array of financing options that enable used car dealers to strengthen leads generation, increase sales and improve inventory turnover.

: The Company's SaaS Platform for used car dealers now covers over 35,000 dealers as of March 2018. This one-stop total solution for used car dealers offers many innovative services, including reliable used car sourcing, inventory management, customer relations management ("CRM"), online marketing and channel management, array of financing options that enable used car dealers to strengthen leads sales and improve inventory turnover. Successful Augmented Reality Automobile Show: The Company implemented the use of its Augmented Reality Automobile Show (the "AR Auto Show"), for the recent Beijing International Automobile Exhibition during April 25 to May 4, 2018 , in order to enhance user engagement and interaction. The AR Auto Show attracted 21 branded automakers with over 100 automobile styles on display. This resulted in over 41 million unique visitors with approximately 80% originating from tier 2 and below cities. In addition, the cumulative page view of the AR Auto Show was over 200 million.

Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "During the first quarter of 2018, we continued to experience strong growth in all aspects of our businesses and exceeded our top line guidance. Our solid operational and financial performance reflects the successful execution of our key growth strategies, including stimulating overall quality traffic, expanding consumer audiences of our targeted groups such as the young generation, broadening and customizing content, increasing user loyalty, advancing big data technology, which all bode well to drive the growth of our core media and lead generation businesses as well as our new initiatives for auto-financing and data product suites. With a solid start to the year, I am confident in our ability to continue optimizing these four pillars of our business by leveraging Autohome's preferred media channels, leading traffic generation, enhanced user engagement, and precise transaction matching, to further reinforce our strengths and competitive advantages as the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer, added, "The increases in both net revenues and net income for the first quarter of 2018 demonstrate our ability to drive consistent revenue and profit growth by leveraging our solid expansion plan for both core and new businesses, as well as efficient cost control. Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we will continue to strengthen the foundation of our business by focusing on planned strategic initiatives, prudent investment and value creation to capture the large and growing number of opportunities in the market."

Overview of Key Financial Results for First Quarter 2018

Key Financial Results

(In RMB Millions except for per share data) 1Q2017 1Q2018 % Change Net Revenues 1,206.8 1,288.1 6.7% Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. 327.4 482.8 47.5% Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc.[2] 367.2 520.0 41.6% Diluted Earnings Per Share[3] 2.80 4.05 44.6%

[2] Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. [3] Each ordinary share equals one ADS.

Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were RMB1,288.1 million ($205.3 million) compared to RMB1,206.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Media services revenues increased 20.3% to RMB584 .2 million ( $93 .1 million) from RMB485 .6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continue to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, with increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products being offered.

revenues increased 20.3% to .2 million ( .1 million) from .6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in average revenue per automaker advertiser as automakers continue to allocate a greater portion of their advertising budgets to Autohome, with increasingly diversified and optimized portfolio of products being offered. Leads generation services revenues increased 30.6% to RMB610 .8 million ( $97 .4 million) from RMB467.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a 17.6% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer as dealers continue to allocate a greater portion of their budgets to the Company's services, as well as an expanded dealer client base.

revenues increased 30.6% to .8 million ( .4 million) from in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to a 17.6% year-over-year increase in average revenue per paying dealer as dealers continue to allocate a greater portion of their budgets to the Company's services, as well as an expanded dealer client base. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB93 .1 million ( $14.8 million ) compared to RMB253 .6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. This was a result of the Company's strategy to de-emphasize direct vehicle sales and focus on facilitating transactions. Online marketplace and others revenues in the first quarter of 2018 consisted of revenues related to new car and used car marketplace, auto-financing business, data products and others. Excluding the revenues from direct vehicle sales, online marketplace and others would have increased substantially to RMB93.1 million ( $14.8 million ) from RMB18.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased 58.1% to RMB146.1 million ($23.3 million) from RMB348.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily due to a decrease in cost of goods sold related to direct vehicle sales. Excluding the cost of direct vehicle sales, cost of revenues would have increased 24.3% to RMB146.1 million ($23.3 million) from RMB117.6 million in the corresponding period of 2017. In addition, cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.1 million ($0.2 million) during the first quarter of 2018, compared to RMB4.1 million for the corresponding period of 2017.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 24.0% to RMB689.7 million ($110.0 million) from RMB556.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. This increase was mainly due to increases in sales and marketing expenses and product development expenses as the Company continues to reinvest in future growth opportunities.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 29.9% to RMB398.0 million ( $63.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to RMB306.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses as well as salaries and benefits. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.5 million ( $1.8 million ), compared with RMB10.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

expenses increased 29.9% to ( ) in the first quarter of 2018, compared to in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in offline execution and branding expenses as well as salaries and benefits. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2017. General and administrative expenses increased 4.1% to RMB62.9 million ( $10.0 million ) from RMB60.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB12.2 million ( $1.9 million ), compared with RMB9.3 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

expenses increased 4.1% to ( ) from in the corresponding period of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of ( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2017. Product development expenses increased 20.6% to RMB228.8 million ( $36.5 million ) from RMB189.7 million in the corresponding period of 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits associated with growth in product development headcount, which is in line with the Company's strategy of strengthening its technology and big data analysis capabilities. Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB11.3 million ( $1.8 million ), compared with RMB14.5 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Operating Profit

Operating profit increased 46.4% to RMB523.2 million ($83.4 million) from RMB357.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased 51.1% to RMB103.9 million ($16.6 million) in the first quarter of 2018, from RMB68.8 million in the corresponding period of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in taxable income.

Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and EPS

Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. increased 47.5% to RMB482.8 million ($77.0 million) from RMB327.4 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share and per ADS ("EPS") were RMB4.11 ($0.66) and RMB4.05 ($0.65), respectively, compared with basic and diluted EPS in the corresponding period of 2017 of RMB2.83 and RMB2.80, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. and Non-GAAP EPS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome Inc., defined as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions, increased 41.6% to RMB520.0 million ($82.9 million) from RMB367.2 million in the corresponding period of 2017. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB4.43 ($0.71) and RMB4.36 ($0.70), respectively, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS in the corresponding period of 2017 of RMB3.18 and RMB3.13, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB7,963.6 million ($1,269.6 million). Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2018 was RMB421.4 million ($67.2 million), compared with RMB485.9 million in the corresponding period of 2017.

Employees

The Company had 3,977 employees as of March 31, 2018.

Business Outlook

Autohome currently expects to generate net revenues in the range of RMB1,780 million ($283.8 million) to RMB1,800 million ($287.0 million) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, representing a 25.2% to 26.6% year-over-year increase. If excluding direct vehicle sales, this represents a 29.6% to 31.1% year-over-year increase. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and its operating conditions, which are subject to change.

Starting on January 1, 2018, Autohome adopted a new revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606. Under ASC 606, the most significant impact on Autohome will be the change from presentation of value-added tax on gross basis to net basis. The above guidance reflects revenues net of value-added tax under the new revenue recognition standard. If presented on gross basis including value-added tax, the same basis as that for the year 2017, net revenues are expected to be between RMB1,950 million ($310.8 million) to RMB1,970 million ($314.1 million) in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. As a transaction-centric company, Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc., Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions. We define Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome Inc. before income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation expenses of property and equipment and amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

AUTOHOME INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amount in thousands, except per share data)

















For three months ended March 31[4],

2017

2018



RMB

RMB

US$



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net revenues











Media services 515,682

584,150

93,127

Leads generation services 537,987

610,830

97,381

Online marketplace and others 294,692

93,074

14,838

Total net revenues 1,348,361

1,288,054

205,346















Cost of revenues (444,593)

(146,141)

(23,298)

Gross profit 903,768

1,141,913

182,048















Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses (306,328)

(398,032)

(63,456)

General and administrative expenses (60,381)

(62,880)

(10,025)

Product development expenses (189,726)

(228,790)

(36,475)

Total operating expenses (556,435)

(689,702)

(109,956)

Other income, net 10,116

70,996

11,318

Operating profit 357,449

523,207

83,410















Interest income 38,890

64,042

10,210

Loss from equity method investments (2,619)

(1,890)

(301)

Income before income taxes 393,720

585,359

93,319















Income tax expense (68,785)

(103,905)

(16,565)

Net income 324,935

481,454

76,754

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,482

1,329

212

Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 327,417

482,783

76,966

Earnings per share for ordinary shares











Basic 2.83

4.11

0.66

Diluted 2.80

4.05

0.65















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share

























Basic 115,578,134

117,323,795

117,323,795

Diluted 117,132,322

119,164,166

119,164,166















Other comprehensive income attributable to Autohome Inc., net of tax of nil











Foreign currency translation adjustments (5,488)

(24,844)

(3,961)

Comprehensive income attributable to Autohome Inc. 321,929

457,939

73,005



[4] The operating results for the first quarter of 2017 has not been restated and were presented on a gross basis with the net revenues and cost of revenues including value-added tax, while those for the first quarter of 2018 were presented on net basis, with the net revenues and cost of revenues excluding value-added tax.

AUTOHOME INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS

(Amount in thousands, except per share data)

For three months ended March 31,

2017

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 327,417

482,783

76,966 Plus: income tax expense 68,785

103,905

16,565 Plus: depreciation of property and equipment 19,616

21,263

3,390 Plus: amortization of intangible assets 1,145

2,904

463 EBITDA 416,963

610,855

97,384 Plus: share-based compensation

expenses 38,653

36,035

5,745 Adjusted EBITDA 455,616

646,890

103,129











Net income attributable to Autohome Inc. 327,417

482,783

76,966 Plus: amortization of acquired intangible assets of Cheerbright,

China Topside and Norstar 1,138

1,138

181 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 38,653

36,035

5,745 Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome Inc. 367,208

519,956

82,892











Non-GAAP Earnings per share for ordinary shares









Basic 3.18

4.43

0.71 Diluted 3.13

4.36

0.70











Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share





















Basic 115,578,134

117,323,795

117,323,795 Diluted 117,132,322

119,164,166

119,164,166













AUTOHOME INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands, except as noted)



As of December 31,

As of March 31,



2017

2018



RMB

RMB

US$



(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

911,588

833,897

132,943 Short-term investments

7,242,636

7,129,721

1,136,645 Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,893,737

1,726,995

275,324 Amounts due from related parties, current

24,502

45,956

7,326 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

186,123

360,132

57,414 Total current assets

10,258,586

10,096,701

1,609,652 Non-current assets











Restricted cash, non-current

-

5,000

797 Property and equipment, net

130,322

115,088

18,348 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,555,201

1,552,298

247,473 Long-term investments

147,929

146,046

23,283 Deferred tax assets

174,620

166,552

26,552 Other non-current assets

28,317

25,531

4,070 Total non-current assets

2,036,389

2,010,515

320,523 Total assets

12,294,975

12,107,216

1,930,175













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities











Accrued expenses and other payables 1,658,934

1,527,341

243,494 Advance from customers

70,454

59,895

9,549 Deferred revenue

1,409,485

1,438,085

229,265 Income tax payable

144,379

155,687

24,820 Amounts due to related parties

10,285

10,400

1,658 Dividends payable

595,779

-

- Total current liabilities

3,889,316

3,191,408

508,786 Non-current liabilities











Other liabilities

32,122

32,122

5,121 Deferred tax liabilities

438,251

448,264

71,464 Total non-current liabilities

470,373

480,386

76,585 Total liabilities

4,359,689

3,671,794

585,371













Equity











Total Autohome Inc. Shareholders' equity

7,951,637

8,453,102

1,347,623 Noncontrolling interests

(16,351)

(17,680)

(2,819) Total equity

7,935,286

8,435,422

1,344,804 Total liabilities and equity 12,294,975

12,107,216

1,930,175

















SOURCE Autohome Inc.