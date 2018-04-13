Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Autohome Inc., 10th Floor Tower B, CEC Plaza, 3 Dan Ling Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People's Republic of China.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. As a transaction-centric company, Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its website and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.

Investor Relations

Fang Liu

Tel: +86-10-5985-7482

Email: ir@autohome.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86-10-5730-6200

E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Alan Wang

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: autohome@tpg-ir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autohome-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300629514.html

SOURCE Autohome Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.autohome.com.cn

