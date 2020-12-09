Autohome Wins Three Awards at 10th Asian Excellence Awards 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the Company has received three awards at the 10th Asian Excellence Award 2020 organized by the CorporateGovernanceAsia magazine. It was the first time for Autohome to be shortlisted for the awards. Lu Min, Chairman and CEO of Autohome, was named Asia's Best CEO (Investor Relations) and Zou Jun, CFO, was honored with the title of Asia's Best CFO (Investor Relations). Autohome also received the award for Best Investor Relations Company in recognition of its outstanding performance in corporate governance, investor relations and corporate social responsibilities.

The awards were organized by CorporateGovernanceAsia, which is the most authoritative journal on corporate governance in Hong Kong and Asia. The 10th Asian Excellence Awards are designed to recognize the achievements and excellence in management acumen, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations. The judging panel shortlists winners from over a thousand companies from several countries across the region through quantitative scoring and interviews with investors. China Mobile, China Telecom, PetroChina and Sun Hung Kai Properties were also on the list.

Over the past few years, Autohome has been dedicated to improving its capabilities in execution of strategy and business performance to maintain high corporate governance standards. Under the guidance of the "4+1" strategy, Autohome will further leverage its leading digital capability and play a pioneering role in the industry. Against the backdrop of digital transformation across auto industry, Autohome keeps improving product portfolio and now has already cover intelligent solutions for automakers and end-to-end SaaS services for dealers. The Company will stay committed to empowering the auto industrial Internet and buildup of a smart auto ecosystem.

Mr. Min Lu, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "Looking ahead, Autohome will continue to maintain high corporate governance standards in the future by upholding healthy and good corporate governance practices. While consolidating core business advantages, Autohome will strive to seize growth opportunities in new initiatives to achieve steady and sustainable development to facilitate development of China's auto industry."

Mr. Jun Zou, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "Autohome has been actively enhancing its presence and influence in the capital market to promote the Company's long-term development. In the future, Autohome will continue to maintain efficient communication with investors community, adopt strategic capital budgeting discipline and sound financial operations to reflect and guide the Company's long-term development, as well as further improvement the comprehensive capability in corporate governance management. We strive to bring stable returns for our users, partners and stakeholders, and to add long-term sustainable value for our shareholders."

Recently, Autohome announced add-on investment in TTP Car Inc. after the previous investment in TTP in 2018 has proven highly successful. Integrating Autohome's online capabilities with TTP's offline presence, the Company expect to deliver enhanced value proposition by providing the best solutions for our users and customers. We look forward to generating stronger synergies and boosting growth through the investment in TTP. By taking advantage of the enhanced value proposition and stronger synergies, the Company strive to strengthen the competitiveness of our business over the long run.

In recent years, Autohome has gained several awards and recognition for its achievements in corporate governance. In the 2020 All-Asia Executive Team released by Institutional Investors, one of the most prestigious financial magazines in the world, Autohome swept seven accolades, including for Honored Companies, Best CEO, and Best CFO, in recognition of its excellent corporate management, outstanding leadership and professional investor relations management out of more than a thousand nominees.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience for auto consumers in China. Autohome provides original generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit www.autohome.com.cn .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.

Investor Relations

Anita Chen

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autohome Inc.