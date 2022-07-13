Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to hit USD 2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Autoimmune diseases occur because the autoimmune cells in the body fail to differentiate between self and non-self and end up exerting immunogenic response towards the body's own cells. Several scientific and technological advancements have led to accurate and fast diagnostic methods in analyzing autoimmune disorders. MiRNAs regulate the gene expression. MiRNAs are important participants in many biological processes that control the adaptive immune systems' innate and adaptive immune cell formation, maturation, and activation.

Systemic autoimmune disease segment is set to cross USD 618 million by 2030. This is attributed to rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For instance, as per data shared by the NCBI, in its 2021 report suggests that the rate of incidence of SLE is close to 0.74 to 1 person per 10,000. The women in age group of 15-44 years are more susceptible to SLE, as per a report cited by the CDC.

Some major findings of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market report include:

Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases will drive the market size.

Technological developments in autoimmune disease diagnostics are anticipated to amplify the business revenue.

Supportive government policies for research activities on autoimmune diseases will boost the market forecasts.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis By Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease {Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Psoriasis, Multiple Sclerosis}, Localized Autoimmune Disease {Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Thyroid), Test Type (Antinuclear Antibody Tests, Autoantibody Tests, C-reactive Protein (CRP), Complete Blood Count (CBC), Urinalysis), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

Autoimmune disease diagnostics market from complete blood count (CBC) segment surpassed USD 94 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the projected timeline. This is owing to the increasing adoption of lab automation technology in the developed regions such as U.S. and Europe. A complete blood count (CBC) is a blood test used to assess the general health and find a range of ailments, such as leukemia, anemia, and other infections. Moreover, rising awareness about the detection and management of the autoimmune diseases have added to the growth of the segment.

Diagnostics center segment exceeded USD 445 million in 2021. This is due to the feasible medical coverage and availability of advanced autoimmune diagnostics technology that promotes patient satisfaction and convenience. Diagnostics centers are seeing an increase in the number of patients seeking autoimmune disease diagnosis. Improving circumstances associated with diagnostic procedures in these facilities can enhance the segment revenue.

China autoimmune disease diagnostics market is likely to witness 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases, technological advancements, and supportive government policies in the country. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is increasingly prevalent in China affecting the nervous systems resulting in adoption of autoimmune disease diagnostics therapy. Furthermore, novel product launches in the country are expected to fuel the business landscape. Supportive government policies and increasing awareness regarding autoimmune disease diagnostics among people in China will augment the market outlook.

Some of the major players operating in the autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Perkin Elmer).

