Autoimmune Disease Testing Market to Reach $12.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rise in technological advancements, and rise in awareness about early diagnosis are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Autoimmune Disease Testing Market by Product Type (Instruments and Consumables and kits), Disease Type (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematous, Scleroderma, Vasculitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Others), Test Type (Antibodies and Immunolgic Test, Inflammatory Markers, Routine Laboratory Tests, Anti-Thyroglobulin Antibody and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the autoimmune disease testing market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, surge in technological advancements, and rise in awareness about early diagnosis are the major factors that drive the growth of the autoimmune disease testing market growth. However, the stringent regulatory requirements and approval processes restrict market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global autoimmune disease testing market.

Report coverage & details

Segment Highlights

Rise in adoption of consumables and kits in autoimmune disease testing

By product type, the consumables and kits segment plays a pivotal role in the autoimmune disease testing market due to its essential contribution to diagnostic processes. These consumables encompass a wide range of conducting tests, such as reagents, assay kits, and sample collection devices. They are integral to the accuracy, reliability, and efficiency of autoimmune disease diagnostics by facilitating precise measurement of biomarkers and immune system responses. In addition, rise in demand for consumables is driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, which necessitates frequent testing and monitoring which supports the segment growth.

Rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis drives the demand for autoimmune disease testing

By disease type, the rheumatoid arthritis segment has a significant market share due to rise in prevalence of clinical importance within the autoimmune disease testing market. In addition, rise in technological advancements such as advanced imaging techniques and biomarker discovery, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy which further supports the segment growth.

Essential role of routine laboratory tests in autoimmune disease diagnostics

By test type, the routine laboratory tests segment holds a significant share of the autoimmune disease testing market. Routine laboratory tests are integral to the diagnostic process, providing essential baseline information about a patient's immune function and disease status. These tests are widely used for initial screening and ongoing monitoring of autoimmune conditions, making them a cornerstone in clinical practice. In addition, the accuracy and reliability of routine laboratory tests in detecting common biomarkers associated with autoimmune diseases, such as antinuclear antibodies (ANA) and rheumatoid factor (RF), support widespread use of routine laboratory tests.

Growth factors for clinical laboratories segment in autoimmune testing

By end user, the clinical laboratories segment plays pivotal role in autoimmune disease testing market. Clinical laboratories are equipped with advanced diagnostic technologies and staffed by trained professionals, ensuring high accuracy and reliability in test results. These laboratories are essential for the processing and analysis of complex autoimmune disease tests, which require precise and standardized procedures. The widespread presence and accessibility of clinical laboratories contribute to their segment growth.

Regional Outlook

North America Dominance by 2033

North America is poised to maintain its leadership in the autoimmune disease testing market owing to high healthcare expenditure, developing new diagnostic technologies and methodologies. Substantial investment in research and development by both government and private entities accelerates the introduction of cutting-edge diagnostic tools.

Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott

Werfen, S.A.

Trinity Biotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Exagen Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global autoimmune disease testing market. These players have adopted different strategies such product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Autoimmune Disease Testing Industry

In July 2022 , KSL Beutner Laboratories (Beutner), a global leader in immunologic testing for the diagnosis of bullous, vascular, connective tissue and inherited skin diseases, launched a first-to-market indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) serum blood test in the U.S. that positively identifies laminin 332, an antigen associated with the chronic, debilitating autoimmune disease mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP).

