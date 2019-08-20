Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market to Reach a Market Size of $149.4 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, published by KBV research, The Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $149.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.34% CAGR during the forecast period. The accelerated acceptance of autoimmune disease therapeutics expanded wide accessibility of sophisticated therapy, and an increase in the number of research and development operations are collectively driving the market growth. High original expenses linked to sophisticated therapies, however, restrict the market growth. On the other side, the powerful existence of pipeline drugs and possibilities in emerging economies creates new sector routes.

The North America market dominated the Global Multiple Sclerosis Market by Region in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2019 - 2025). Asia-Pacific offers profitable expansion opportunities for main players working on the therapeutic market for autoimmune disease due to the large population base, increased buying power, increased autoimmune disease incidence, and increased demand for advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics. Growth in the number of aging populations and increased early detection of the disease with increased healthcare spending are anticipated to boost growth in this region's market for autoimmune disease therapeutics.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market/

The Anti-Inflammatory market would dominate the Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. This segment is the fast increasing segment, recording a substantial growth rate from 2019 to 2025. It is a profitable segment due to the ease of accessibility, an enormous amount of target population, and access to sophisticated drugs. The Anti-Hyperglycemics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2019 - 2025).

The Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores market dominated the Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the online store segment is expected to expand at the highest growth based on the sales channel. This is driven by the increasing preference for online drug sales over traditional techniques and increased awareness of online pharmacy.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ABBOTT Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc. and Novartis AG.

Global Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Indication

Rheumatic Disease

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Other Indications

By Drug Class

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Hyperglycemics

NSAIDs

Interferons

Other Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

ABBOTT Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

