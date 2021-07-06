Autoimmune Drugs Market | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Autoimmune Drugs Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), Therapy Area (Rheumatoid arthritis, Multiple sclerosis, Psoriasis, Inflammatory bowel disease, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the introduction of affordable biosimilars. In addition, the strong R&D pipeline is anticipated to boost the growth of the autoimmune drugs market.

The expensive nature of biologics used in the treatment of autoimmune disorders was one of the major concerns hindering its acceptance among patients. This is increasing the popularity of biosimilars as they are 20-25 percent cheaper than biologics. Also, biosimilars require lesser clinical trials compared to biologics for marketing approvals and do not incur any post-marketing R&D costs. The introduction of biosimilars is increasing access to advanced treatment options for patients with autoimmune disorders, thereby driving market growth.

Major Five Autoimmune Drugs Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers autoimmune drugs such as HUMIRA (adalimumab), a recombinant human IgG1 monoclonal antibody specific for human tumor necrosis factor (TNF).

AbbVie Inc.

The company offers autoimmune drugs, for rheumatology, dermatology, and gastroenterology.

Amgen Inc.

The company offers autoimmune drugs by creating, producing, and manufacturing life-changing medicines that treat cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

The company offers autoimmune drugs for oncology, hematology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrosis.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company offers autoimmune drugs for Systemic sclerosis (SSc) and Arthritis.

Autoimmune Drugs Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Autoimmune Drugs Market Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Rheumatoid arthritis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Multiple sclerosis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Psoriasis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Inflammatory bowel disease - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

