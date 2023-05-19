Autoimmune Drugs Market size to grow by USD 29,314.5 million between 2022 and 2027; AbbVie Inc., and AdvaCare Pharma among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

19 May, 2023, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The autoimmune drugs market size is set to grow by USD 29314.5 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.39%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma are some of the major market participants. The Strong R and D pipeline, the targeted therapeutic mechanism of biologics, and the introduction of affordable biosimilars will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Hospital
- Pharmacy
- Drug Store/Retail Pharmacy
- Online
- Therapy area
- Rheumatoid arthritis: The market share growth by the rheumatoid arthritis segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rheumatoid arthritis segment was valued at USD 25,096.41 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.
- Multiple sclerosis
- Psoriasis
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Others
- Geography
- North America: North America is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key country in North America, being a leader in the global market. The availability of advanced technical procedures for disease diagnosis and management, better healthcare awareness, and reimbursement policies for highly prevalent diseases, including autoimfmune diseases, has resulted in the US being the biggest market in the Americas.
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the autoimmune drugs market include AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Autoimmune Drugs Market size
- Autoimmune Drugs Market trends
- Autoimmune Drugs Market industry analysis
Market Driver
- Strong R and D pipeline
- Targeted therapeutic mechanism of biologics
- Introduction of affordable biosimilars
Market Trend
- Reduction in cost of autoimmune drugs
- Market dominance by TNF-alpha inhibitors
- Development and approval of new drugs
Market Challenges
- High cost of biologics
- Limitation of autoimmune disease diagnostics
- Reimbursement challenges of autoimmune drugs
Autoimmune Drugs Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist autoimmune drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the autoimmune drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the autoimmune drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoimmune drugs market vendors
|
Autoimmune Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 29314.5 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.87
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Delphis Pharmaceutical India, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Parvus Therapeutics Inc., Prometheus Laboratories Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Wellona Pharma
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
