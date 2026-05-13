Autoimmunity BioSolutions Expands Seed Funding Round and Deepens Family Office Participation

New Capital Positions ABS to Reach Key Clinical Milestones and Advance Its Immuno-Corrective Autoimmune Therapy Platform

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS), a biotechnology company developing a personalized, genetically-guided immuno-corrective therapy designed to normalize elevated levels of soluble IL7 receptor (sIL7R), today announced the close of a $1M seed extension financing round, bringing total seed capital raised to $3.1 million. The round was anchored by lead investor Eos BioInnovation and a select group of family offices whose long-term investment orientation reflects strong conviction in ABS's differentiated scientific platform and its potential to transform outcomes for the millions of autoimmune patients inadequately served by current therapies.

The round includes continued participation from existing investors EOS BioInnovation, Independent Capital and Elmstead Partners, reflecting strong ongoing confidence in the ABS platform. ABS also welcomes NewTech Investment Holdings to the round as a new family office investor. Their participation anchors the $1M seed extension.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our family office partners, whose participation in this seed extension reflects shared belief in the transformative potential of our platform," said Eugene Williams, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Autoimmunity BioSolutions. "With the participation of seasoned investors who understand the pace and promise of life sciences innovation, we are well-positioned to deploy this capital with purpose, completing important animal model work and patient bio-sample analyses in our lead indication of Rheumatoid Arthritis, building on the compelling scientific momentum already underway at ABS."

Advancing a Genetically Targeted Approach to Autoimmune Disease

ABS's scientific team has identified a highly prevalent SNP, estimated to be present in roughly 50% of the overall population, which causes a 2–3-fold increase in circulating sIL7R. Elevated sIL7R has been repeatedly shown in scientific evidence to contribute to greater disease severity, increased disease progression, and reduced response to standard-of-care therapies across multiple autoimmune indications, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus nephritis (LN), and type 1 diabetes (T1D).

About Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS)

Autoimmunity BioSolutions (ABS) is pioneering a personalized, genetically guided immuno-corrective therapy designed to normalize or "correct" elevated levels of soluble IL7 receptor (sIL7R), a fundamental driver of poor therapeutic response in autoimmune disease. This therapy targets a genetically defined subpopulation of autoimmune disease patients marked by a highly prevalent genetic variant (SNP) that elevates the expression of sIL7R and is associated with greater severity of disease, increased progression of disease, and poor response to current treatments. This immuno-corrective approach of targeting sIL7R in a genetic population is highly differentiated from current standards of care that rely on immunosuppressive mechanisms and has broad potential to enhance response to standards of care in the refractory population with elevated sIL7R across numerous autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.abstherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Jen Beachell

Chief Business Officer

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Madelyn De Los Santos

Putnam Insights

[email protected]

SOURCE Autoimmunity BioSolutions