Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market worth $2.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market By Product (Disposable Autoinjectors, Reusable Autoinjectors, Wearable Injector, and Smart/Connected Autoinjectors), Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, and Others), End-User (Homecare, Hospitals & Clinics, and Ambulatory Services))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global autoinjector contract manufacturing market is valued at US$ 1.16 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.80 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Autoinjector devices are helpful for the rapid administration of drugs and antidotes, and they can also be used by those who have not been medically trained. Hence, it makes them very convenient for emergency and mass casualty management. Autoinjectors are commonly used for self-administration of epinephrine (to prevent anaphylaxis), by migraine sufferers (for quick pain relief), and for medical and emergency treatments. Autoinjectors are widely gaining popularity among patients with conditions that necessitate many injections per day. One of the primary drivers of the Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing market is the growing number of patients who have rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and growth hormone disorders. Autoinjectors are gaining popularity because they allow patients to inject their medication without hesitancy due to a fear of the needle-based drug delivery technique. Patient care and comfort are of the utmost importance to caregivers and patients alike; equipment such as Autoinjectors enables patients to administer their own doses without the need for medical expertise. Autoinjectors can be used anywhere without causing discomfort to the user or those around them. Autoinjectors lower the cost per injection for the user because the main body of the device does not need to be changed with each infusion.

Increase in R&D efforts by companies to design accessible, cost-effective, and innovative technology-based autoinjectors for the treatment of chronic conditions, as well as the rising demand for and manufacturing biologics, are weighing on the growth of the Autoinjector industry. Companies engaged in research and development are attempting to create innovative, cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. It is expected to expand the market's worth and reach very high levels in the coming years.

However, It is anticipated that the preference for other routes of medication administration, such as oral diabetes treatments and nasal epinephrine sprays, will reduce the use of Autoinjector devices. The development of needle-free medicine administration methods, such as jet injectors, also restrains market growth.

The North American region is projected to account for the most significant portion of the market for Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing. The region accounts for a sizable elderly population who rely on injections as part of their treatment for conditions including diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. The region's significant insurance programmes have also aided in the market expansion for Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing. The vendors' technological innovations, particularly the creation of intelligent Autoinjectors, have contributed to the domination of the North American region.

Major market players operating in the autoinjector contract manufacturing market include Phillips-Medisize (a Molex Company), Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D) (Elcam Medical), Jabil Healthcare, Gerresheimer AG, Dali Medical Devices, Ypsomed Delivery Systems (YDS), SHL Medical, Haselmeier, Owen Mumford, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), CCBio, Nemera (Copernicus), Recipharm AB, Sonceboz, Solteam Medical, Stevanato Group, Union Medico ApS., Neuma Engineering, Emperra, Eitan Medical, Enable Injections, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Delfu Medical, Wanhai Medical, and Other Prominent Player

Key developments in the market:

In June 2022 , Jabil Healthcare launched the Qfinity autoinjector platform, a reusable and modular solution for subcutaneous (S.C.) drug self-administration that intends to address the pharmaceutical industry's increasing priority of sustainable drug delivery. The Qfinity+ autoinjector, a linked version of the handheld device, enables medical teams to remotely monitor their patients' treatment and compliance thanks to integrated sensors and electronics.

Jabil Healthcare launched the Qfinity autoinjector platform, a reusable and modular solution for subcutaneous (S.C.) drug self-administration that intends to address the pharmaceutical industry's increasing priority of sustainable drug delivery. The Qfinity+ autoinjector, a linked version of the handheld device, enables medical teams to remotely monitor their patients' treatment and compliance thanks to integrated sensors and electronics. In July 2022 , SHL Medical unveiled plans for a new production location in the U.S. in response to the expanding market demand for its autoinjector product range. The decision arises from SHL's strategic considerations in increasing its manufacturing in North America . In 2019, SHL created a long-term plan in response to the expanding autoinjector demand and to satisfy future production demands. The news of the new U.S. business corresponds with the company's continued development, including a new Swiss facility currently being revealed.

SHL Medical unveiled plans for a new production location in the U.S. in response to the expanding market demand for its autoinjector product range. The decision arises from SHL's strategic considerations in increasing its manufacturing in . In 2019, SHL created a long-term plan in response to the expanding autoinjector demand and to satisfy future production demands. The news of the new U.S. business corresponds with the company's continued development, including a new Swiss facility currently being revealed. In May 2021 , Phillips-Medisize launched the Aria Smart Autoinjector platform to enable innovation, distinction and sustainability in the digital drug-delivery device industry. This newest breakthrough delivers a tiny and simple, smart injection device with a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use, disposable cassettes to boost patient care while lowering environmental impact.

Phillips-Medisize launched the Aria Smart Autoinjector platform to enable innovation, distinction and sustainability in the digital drug-delivery device industry. This newest breakthrough delivers a tiny and simple, smart injection device with a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use, disposable cassettes to boost patient care while lowering environmental impact. In Mach 2020, SHL Medical recently announced the acquisition of Weibel CDS, a provider of new packaging and devices for drug administration in the field of medical technology.

Market Segments

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Product, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Disposable Autoinjectors

Reusable Autoinjectors

Wearable Injector

Smart/Connected Autoinjectors

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Others

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by End-User, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Homecare

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Global Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Autoinjector Contract Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.