Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Drives Growth

The global autoinjectors market grew from $2.47 billion in 2022 to $3.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The autoinjectors market is expected to grow to $6.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Major players in the autoinjectors market are AbbVie, Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Becton Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical, Merck, Pfizer, Bayer, Biogen, and AstraZeneca.

The autoinjectors market consists of sales of disposable and reusable autoinjectors. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one's own body. It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.



North America was the largest region in the autoinjectors market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in autoinjectors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of autoinjectors are disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors market consists of sales of disposable autoinjectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to replace traditional pre-filled syringes and eliminate psychological barriers by removing the needle from the patient's view. Disposable autoinjectors combine a spring-powered power source with a protected needle that administers the required drug solution subcutaneously or intramuscularly.

The different therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies and are administered in various routes such as subcutaneous, and intramuscular. These are sold to customers through an online retailer and pharmacy and are implemented in various verticals such as home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the autoinjectors market in the coming years. Chronic diseases are described as illnesses that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes are the world's top causes of mortality and disability.

Auto injection devices are intended for multiple injections of biologics and hormones in patients who require regular dosage for long-term management of medical circumstances such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, according to the Imperial College London research in 2020, chronic diseases are expected to kill almost 41 million people globally each year, accounting for seven out of ten fatalities. Around 17 million of these fatalities are classified as premature, with people dying substantially younger than predicted on average. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the autoinjectors market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the autoinjectors market. Major players operating in the autoinjectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions for autoinjectors to meet the demand for a viscous biologics delivery mechanism. For instance, in February 2021, Becton Dickinson (BD), a US-based medical device company is developing Intevia 2.25 mL based on thinner wall cannula technology. The Intevia 2.25 mL is a patient-centric device that works seamlessly with BD Neopak XtraFlow prefillable syringes and has an 8-millimeter needle with a thinner wall.



The countries covered in the autoinjectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



