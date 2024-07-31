Autoinjectors Market size is set to grow by USD 303.65 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing prevalence of allergies and need for immediate care boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autoinjectors market size is estimated to grow by USD 303.65 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 36.72% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of allergies and need for immediate care is driving market growth, with a trend towards strategic alliances between companies. However, side-effects of autoinjectors poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Medtech LLC, medmix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Owen Mumford Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RAVIMED Sp. Zoo, Recipharm AB, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG.

Autoinjectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 303655.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Medtech LLC, medmix Ltd., Merck KGaA, Owen Mumford Ltd., Pfizer Inc., RAVIMED Sp. Zoo, Recipharm AB, SHL Medical AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG

Market Driver

Strategic alliances have significantly increased in the global autoinjectors market, with several acquisitions and partnerships aimed at business expansion through new product offerings. For instance, Novartis AG formed a commercialization and distribution agreement with Adamis Pharmaceuticals for the epinephrine autoinjector SYMJEPI in the US market. This partnership enhanced Novartis AG's commercial presence and maximized the value of SYMJEPI. In another development, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Announced the acquisition of Antares Pharma, Inc., while Pfizer Inc. Entered into a development agreement with Antares Pharma to create an autoinjector pen for an undisclosed Pfizer drug. These alliances enable Antares Pharma to offer a fully packaged product to Pfizer warehouses at a favorable margin, with Pfizer obtaining US FDA approval and marketing permission for the combination product in the future. Such strategic partnerships are expected to expand the portfolio of pipeline-partnered products for both companies and increase the potential number of products utilizing Antares Pharma's innovative QuickShot autoinjector technology platform, thereby boosting the growth of the global autoinjectors market.

The Autoinjector market is experiencing significant growth due to the loss of exclusivity for several biologic drugs. This trend is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hormone deficiency, and anaphylaxis. Needle phobia and anaphylactic shocks have led to a high demand for needle-free injectors. Epinephrine autoinjectors, such as EpiPen and autoinjector pens, are popular for emergency conditions like anaphylaxis caused by food allergens. Medical technology advancements include audio visual cues, connectivity, and faster injection speeds. Spring-powered autoinjectors ensure safety and accuracy for various drug viscosities. Healthcare professionals and patients in home care settings benefit from these advancements. Pharmaceutical industries are investing in epinephrine autoinjectors for therapy in multiple sclerosis, asthma, hypertension, and other chronic disorders. Self-administering patients with auto injectors are increasingly common for emergency conditions like anaphylactic shock. Bluetooth connectivity enables real-time monitoring and tracking of drug usage.

Market Challenges

The global autoinjectors market may experience slower growth due to the potential side effects associated with their use. These side effects include infections, changes in blood pressure, muscle pain, headaches, diarrhea, and allergic reactions such as dyspnea, bronchospasm, tongue edema, skin rash, and urticaria. Patients undergoing chemotherapy-induced anemia treatment may experience additional side effects like fatigue, edema, nausea, vomiting, fever, and hypertension. Furthermore, MS patients using autoinjectors are at risk of severe hepatic injury and anaphylaxis. These side effects may discourage patients from adopting autoinjectors and instead opt for alternatives with fewer side effects.

The autoinjector market faces several challenges in delivering effective and safe solutions for various chronic conditions and emergency situations. These include the need for audio visual cues for proper usage, reliable connectivity for dosage recording and Bluetooth integration, ensuring fast injection speed, addressing drug viscosities, and enhancing safety and accuracy. Spring-powered autoinjectors continue to dominate the market, with epinephrine autoinjectors like EpiPen being well-known. Pharmaceutical industries and healthcare providers seek advanced features, such as safety locks, automatic drug reconstitution, and subcutaneous or intramuscular administration for conditions like anaphylaxis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, hypertension, and other chronic disorders. Patients require self-administering autoinjector devices for emergency conditions like anaphylactic shock, which necessitates continuous innovation in the market.

Segment Overview

This autoinjectors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Anaphylaxis

1.2 Multiple sclerosis

1.3 Rheumatoid arthritis

1.4 Diabetes End-user 2.1 Hospitals and clinics

2.2 Self-administration Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Anaphylaxis- The anaphylaxis segment dominates the autoinjectors market due to the rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and food allergies worldwide. For instance, the CDC reports that approximately 8% of children in the US have food allergies, making anaphylaxis a significant concern. Epinephrine, a first-line treatment for anaphylaxis, is in high demand, leading to the anticipated growth of the epinephrine market. Mylan, a leading vendor, offers a generic version of the EpiPen, contributing to the market's expansion. Other companies are also seeking FDA approval for their epinephrine autoinjectors. The US, Germany, the UK, and Japan are major markets for epinephrine autoinjectors. Autoinjector vendors, such as Medeca Pharma AB, provide self-administration options for anaphylaxis treatments like Emerade. Instructional videos on vendors' websites demonstrate the autoinjector application process, further driving market growth.

Research Analysis

Autoinjectors are portable devices used for self-administration of medications, particularly in emergency conditions such as anaphylactic shocks caused by food allergens or needle phobia. These devices deliver precise doses of drugs, including epinephrine, through a needle or needle-free system, making them essential for people with chronic disorders like diabetes or those at risk of anaphylaxis. The market for autoinjectors is growing due to the loss of exclusivity for some biologics, leading pharmaceutical industries to invest in new technologies like Bluetooth-enabled autoinjectors for improved therapy management and patient safety. Autoinjector pens, syringes, and epinephrine autoinjectors are commonly used, with the EpiPen autoinjector being a well-known brand. Healthcare professionals play a crucial role in educating patients on the proper use of these devices, ensuring optimal outcomes.

Market Research Overview

Autoinjectors are medical devices used for self-administration of medications, particularly biologics, in the form of injectable drugs. With the loss of exclusivity for some blockbuster biologics, the market for autoinjectors is experiencing significant growth. Autoinjectors are preferred over traditional syringes for patients suffering from needle phobia or anaphylactic shocks, such as those caused by epinephrine for allergic reactions. These devices are used in home care settings for various chronic conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hormone deficiency, multiple sclerosis, asthma, hypertension, and chronic disorders. Autoinjectors come in different forms, including needle-free injectors, spring-powered autoinjectors, and autoinjector pens. They offer features like audio visual cues, connectivity, and safety and accuracy, making drug delivery easier and more efficient for healthcare professionals and patients alike. Autoinjectors are used in emergency conditions like anaphylactic shock, and are available for various medications, including Adrenaline for food allergens, and Epinephrine autoinjectors for anaphylaxis. Pharmaceutical industries are investing in advanced autoinjector technology, offering features like Bluetooth connectivity, dosage recording, safety locks, and automatic drug reconstitution, making self-administration of these medications more convenient and effective.

