Autoinjectors Market to Grow by USD 82.91 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 24.22% During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 15, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the autoinjectors market and it is poised to grow by USD 82.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries: however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the autoinjectors market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Anaphylaxis is the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?
The rise in commercial approvals of new products is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 24%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of allergies and the need for immediate care. However, the side-effects of autoinjectors will impede market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amgen Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Ypsomed Holding AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing popularity of injectable therapies will offer immense growth opportunities, alternatives to autoinjectors are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this autoinjectors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Autoinjectors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The autoinjectors market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Autoinjectors Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autoinjectors market report covers the following areas:
- Autoinjectors Market Size
- Autoinjectors Market Trends
- Autoinjectors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the rise in commercial approvals of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the autoinjectors market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Global Migraine Therapeutics Market- The migraine therapeutics market is segmented by product (drugs and devices), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and treatment (preventive treatment and abortive treatment).
Global Vaccines Market- The vaccine market is segmented by type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Autoinjectors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist autoinjectors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the autoinjectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the autoinjectors market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoinjectors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by ApplicationAnaphylaxis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multiple sclerosis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rheumatoid arthritis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics
- Self-administration
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery in the global market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
- Ypsomed Holding AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
