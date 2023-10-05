Autoliv advances its indirect headcount reductions

News provided by

Autoliv

05 Oct, 2023, 02:56 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today provides an update on its ongoing initiatives to reduce its global headcount, including downsizings of 300 indirect employees in China, Japan, Sweden, the United States, and the closure of an office in the Netherlands.

Autoliv continues to adapt and reduce its total workforce and optimize its geographic footprint. On June 8, 2023, Autoliv announced its intention to reduce up to 2,000 indirect employees. On July 13, 2023, Autoliv detailed initiatives including intended reductions of 1,100 indirect and direct employees. Today, the Company announces an additional 300 indirect employees that will leave Autoliv as part of the announced cost reduction framework. The majority of these new reductions is expected to leave the Company before year-end 2023.

The related accruals for the 300 indirect employees are expected to be immaterial and will be accounted for in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Additional non-recurring charges are expected in future quarters as Autoliv continues to advance its global headcount and structural cost reductions.

Inquiries: 

Media: Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Autoliv

Also from this source

Autoliv advances its indirect headcount reductions

Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.