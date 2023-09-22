Autoliv and Great Wall Motor to cooperate on advanced automotive safety technologies

Autoliv

22 Sep, 2023, 02:18 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Great Wall Motor ("GWM"), a leading vehicle manufacturer based in China, intend to collaborate to address opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving global automotive landscape. Through this new collaboration, Autoliv further strengthens its position with Chinese OEMs.

GWM produces and sells vehicles under its own branding, such as Great Wall, Haval, WEY, TANK, and POER. It also produces dedicated electric vehicles under the brand name ORA. Autoliv has worked with GWM since 2003, when Autoliv developed and began supplying seat belts for Haval SUVs.

The strategic cooperation aims to drive innovation through collaboration around advanced technologies with a focus on quality. The collaboration is expected to result in advancements that will redefine the driving experience, such as an overhead passenger airbag that deploys from the ceiling of the car, freeing up space in its interior.

The collaboration also includes an integrated safety system solution - the zero-gravity seat - for autonomous vehicles. The Autoliv zero-gravity seat features airbags and an integrated seatbelt for optimal safety. As the seat reclines, the safety system adjusts to the needs of different drivers and passengers, adapting to their weight, height, and gender.

With a shared commitment to sustainability, Autoliv China and GWM are dedicated to creating low-carbon solutions. The collaboration includes the development of several new products with sustainable materials, such as using bio-PET as the basic fabric for airbag cushions, and bio-leather wrapping on steering wheels.

"This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone in Autoliv's and GWM's joint goal of redefining how people experience transportation. We also share a commitment to safety with an emphasis on quality, innovation, and sustainability. Autoliv China will work closely with the GWM team, pooling Autoliv's knowledge and strengths into our cooperation, enhancing both the safety and overall driving experience for global users," said Mikael Bratt, President, and CEO of Autoliv, Inc.

"GWM and Autoliv have cooperated for more than 20 years, and I believe that today is the beginning of a new journey. We will have in-depth cooperation in innovative technology, platformization and commonization that will provide more diversified solutions for future mobility," said Jack Wei, Founder and Chairman of GWM. 

Inquiries:
Media: Annika Sellberg, Tel +46 (70) 57 81 08
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

SOURCE Autoliv

