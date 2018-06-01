As previously announced, in connection with Autoliv's spin-off of Veoneer, its electronics segment, Autoliv and Veoneer are jointly hosting an investor day in New York, US on June 4, 2018. The event in New York is made publicly available by telephone conference starting at 9.00 Eastern.

United Kingdom (national free phone): 0800 279 7204

United States /Canada (national free phone): 800-347-6311

Sweden (national free phone): 0200 883 464

International Call: +44 (0)330 336 9411

Confirmation Code: 9172165

Materials for each of the presentations at the event are available on Autoliv's website at www.autoliv.com.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 72,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

CONTACT:

Inquiries:

Media: Thomas Jönsson, Corporate Communications, Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0627

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0671

Investors & Analysts: Ray Pekar, Investor Relations, Tel +1 (248) 794 4537

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-and-veoneer-new-york-investor-day-audio-conference-details,c2537866

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Autoliv

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-and-veoneer-new-york-investor-day-audio-conference-details-300658454.html

SOURCE Autoliv