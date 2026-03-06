Autoliv announces appointment of new CFO

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announces that its Board of Directors appointed Monika Grama as the next Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Finance of the Company.

Monika Grama has served as the Vice President, Finance of the Autoliv Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) division since 2020. Monika Grama joined Autoliv in 2009 and, prior to her current role, she served as Finance Manager and Managing Director of Autoliv Romania, one of Autoliv's largest production hubs globally. Monika Grama has played a vital role in contributing to the development of the Autoliv EMEA division during a challenging period for the automotive industry.

"Monika Grama has been a valuable member of the Autoliv EMEA team, and I am very happy to welcome her to the Autoliv Executive Management Team bringing valuable knowledge and perspectives. Her extensive experience from multiple leadership roles in finance coupled with her strong management experience and Autoliv knowledge will be a great asset to the Company as we pursue our strategic goals," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Monika Grama succeeds Fredrik Westin who, as previously announced, will leave Autoliv on March 31, 2026.

Mikael Bratt continued, "I thank Fredrik Westin for his valued contribution to Autoliv during a period of intense business transformation and I wish him all the best in the future."

The change is effective April 1, 2026.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 15.30 CET on March 6, 2026.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sd.b) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com .

