Autoliv: Financial Report July - September 2024

Q3 2024: Solid sales outperformance

Financial highlights Q3 2024

$2,555 million net sales

1.6% net sales decrease

0.8% organic sales decline*

8.9% operating margin

9.3% adjusted operating margin*

$1.74 diluted EPS, 11% increase

$1.84 adjusted diluted EPS*, 11% increase

Full year 2024 guidance

Around 1% organic sales growth

Around 1% negative FX effect on net sales

Around 9.5-10.0% adjusted operating margin

Around $1.1 billion operating cash flow

Key business developments in the third quarter of 2024

Third quarter sales decreased organically* by 0.8% , which was 4pp better than global LVP decline of 4.8% (S&P Global Oct 2024 ). We outperformed in Europe and Asia excl. China , mainly due to high level of product launches and positive pricing. Our sales to domestic Chinese OEMs grew by 18%, which is twice as much as their LVP growth of 8.5%. Despite this, we underperformed in China , due to a substantial negative LVP mix as lower safety content models grew strongly while higher content models declined.

Profitability was unchanged despite a slight net sales decline. This was mainly due to successful execution of cost reductions and commercial recoveries and despite inflationary cost increases and a $14 million cost related to a supplier settlement. Both direct and indirect headcount continued to decrease. Operating income was $226 million and operating margin was 8.9%. Adjusted operating income* was $237 million and adjusted operating margin* was 9.3%. Return on capital employed was 22.9% and adjusted return on capital employed* was 23.9%.

despite a slight net sales decline. This was mainly due to successful execution of cost reductions and commercial recoveries and despite inflationary cost increases and a cost related to a supplier settlement. Both direct and indirect headcount continued to decrease. Operating income was and operating margin was 8.9%. Adjusted operating income* was and adjusted operating margin* was 9.3%. Return on capital employed was 22.9% and adjusted return on capital employed* was 23.9%. Operating cash flow was $177 million, as expected, and we are on track towards $1.1 billion for 2024. Free cash flow* was $32 million compared to $50 million last year. At 1.4x, the leverage ratio* remained within our target range. In the quarter, a dividend of $0.68 per share was paid, and 1.33 million shares were repurchased and retired.

Key Figures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change 9M 2024 9M 2023 Change Net sales $2,555 $2,596 (1.6) % $7,774 $7,724 0.7 % Operating income 226 232 (2.4) % 626 453 38 % Adjusted operating income1) 237 243 (2.3) % 657 586 12 % Operating margin 8.9 % 8.9 % (0.1)pp 8.1 % 5.9 % 2.2pp Adjusted operating margin1) 9.3 % 9.4 % (0.1)pp 8.5 % 7.6 % 0.9pp Earnings per share - diluted 1.74 1.57 11 % 4.98 3.04 64 % Adjusted earnings per share - diluted1) 1.84 1.66 11 % 5.30 4.48 18 % Operating cash flow 177 202 (12) % 639 535 19 % Return on capital employed2) 22.9 % 24.2 % (1.3)pp 21.2 % 15.6 % 5.6pp Adjusted return on capital employed1,2) 23.9 % 24.5 % (0.7)pp 22.1 % 19.8 % 2.3pp 1) Excluding effects from capacity alignments, antitrust related matters and for FY 2023 the Andrews litigation settlement. Non-U.S. GAAP measure, see reconciliation table.

2) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed.

Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Light vehicle production was weak in the third quarter, declining by close to 5% globally. This was driven by a combination of inventory reductions, especially in the Americas and a high comparison base, especially in China. In this tough environment, Autoliv managed to outgrow LVP by 4pp, enabling almost unchanged sales and operating income. This is despite a $14 million cost item related to a supplier settlement.

We were able to achieve these results mainly due to our cost control, including a continued reduction of our indirect workforce. We accelerated our efficiency improvements, contributing to a reduction of direct headcount by 3,100 compared to a year earlier, which is a reduction of 6%.

I am pleased that we outgrew LVP on a global basis following substantial outperformance in Europe and Asia excl. China. Our sales underperformed LVP in China due to a substantial negative market mix, however, our position with Chinese OEMs continues to improve.

Based on sales trends and order intake in recent years, we expect further market share gains with domestic Chinese OEMs in the coming years.

Excess inflation compensation negotiations with our customers have developed in line with our expectations with a few negotiations still outstanding.

With the seasonally strong fourth quarter remaining of the year, we reaffirm our guidance of around 9.5-10.0% adjusted operating margin for 2024. We expect to be at the low end of this range, as we now expect full year 2024 organic growth to be 1% instead of previously expected 2% due to the unfavorable market mix development.

Our operating cash flow is on track towards the full year guidance of $1.1 billion and our balance sheet remains strong with a debt leverage of 1.4x, which supports our continued commitment to a high level of shareholder returns and our financial targets.

