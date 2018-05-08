Autoliv Holds Annual General Meeting and Provides Update on Expected Directors of Veoneer

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

At a meeting held today, Autoliv's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 cents per share for the third quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on Thursday, September 6 to Autoliv stockholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, August 22.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

At the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (AGM) held today in Chicago, Illinois, sufficient votes were received to approve the following proposals:

The re-election of Robert W. Alspaugh , Jan Carlson , Hasse Johansson , Leif Johansson , David E. Kepler , Franz-Josef Kortüm, Xiaozhi Liu , James M. Ringler , Kazuhiko Sakamoto , Thaddeus Senko and Wolfgang Ziebart as directors of the Autoliv Board for a one-year term ending at the 2019 AGM;

The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young AB as the Company's independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 .

Committees of the Board

At the Board meeting held today, the Board approved changes to the membership of its committees, effective immediately, which are now composed as follows:

Audit Committee : Robert W. Alspaugh (Chairman), David E. Kepler, Ted Senko and Wolfgang Ziebart

Leadership Development and Compensation Committee : James M. Ringler (Chairman), Leif Johansson and Xiaozhi Liu

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee : Leif Johansson (Chairman), Franz-Josef Kortüm, Xiaozhi Liu, and James M. Ringler

Risk and Compliance Committee : David E. Kepler (Chairman), Hasse Johansson, Kazuhiko Sakamoto, Ted Senko and Wolfgang Ziebart

Lead Independent Director



Pursuant to the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, at the same Board meeting, the independent members of the Board resolved that James M. Ringler continue to serve as the Lead Independent Director of the Board as Mr. Carlson is both an officer of the Company and the Chairman of the Board.

Selection of Directors for Veoneer



As previously announced, Autoliv intends to spin off its Electronics business into a new public company called Veoneer with trading in Veoneer stock expected to begin early in the third quarter of 2018. Following the AGM, the Board considered director appointments in both Autoliv and Veoneer following the intended spin-off.

It is expected that five current members of Autoliv's Board will serve on Veoneer's board following completion of the spin-off. Those members are Robert W. Alspaugh, Jan Carlson, James M. Ringler, Kazuhiko Sakamoto and Wolfgang Ziebart.

It is expected that Mr. Alspaugh, Mr. Sakamoto and Mr. Ziebart will resign from Autoliv's Board in connection with the completion of the spin-off and the size of the Autoliv Board will be reduced accordingly. Mr. Ringler and Mr. Carlson intend to continue to serve on Autoliv's Board after the completion of the spin-off. Announcements regarding additional expected members of Veoneer's board and the committees of the Veoneer board will be made at a later date.

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the VP of Investor Relations set out below, at 18:00 CET on May 8, 2018.

