Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University

"I feel humble and deeply honored," said Jan Carlson when appointed. "My background as an engineer from Linköping gave the best possible conditions for a successful career. I have had the fortune to spend most of my career at the forefront of electronics. It has always been a dynamic field – and today, when software companies enter the automotive industry, it is set under transformation becoming more interesting than ever before."

During Jan Carlson's time as Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv, Inc. the company has become an important player within traffic safety, within the areas of electronics, computer vision and other advanced sensor systems, which has included close cooperation with Linköping University all the way from undergraduate courses to research.

The Honorary Doctor Jan Carlson will hold a guest lecture about traffic safety and autonomous driving Friday May 25 at 11.00 in Ada Lovelace, B-huset, Campus Valla.

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson

Group Vice President Communications

Tel +46(0)8-587-206-27

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 72,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/jan-carlson-appointed-honorary-doctor-at-linkoping-university,c2531135

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/751/2531135/848066.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/jancarlson-corridor,c2417742 JanCarlson corridor

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-jan-carlson-appointed-honorary-doctor-at-linkoping-university-300654904.html

SOURCE Autoliv

Related Links

http://www.autoliv.com

