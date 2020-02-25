Autoliv Joins Together for Safer Roads' Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, today announced that it has joined Together for Safer Roads (TSR), a coalition of leading private sector companies dedicated to preventing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways around the world. Specifically, Autoliv will be an integral member of the coalition's Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety, a TSR program that uses peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing to help smaller fleet operators create safety cultures and reduce risk.

According to UN data, an estimated 1.35 million people are killed every year in road crashes and up to 50 million more are injured. This costs the global economy $1.85 trillion. TSR is advancing road safety with actionable campaigns and programs, including safer fleets, safer cities, and data and digital innovation. Forward-thinking companies like Autoliv are joining the cause because of their actionable commitment to road safety improvement and technology to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

"Together for Safer Roads recognizes that safer roads are a shared responsibility and we are happy to join their network of companies actively working to make roads safer for all people and to jointly research new safety innovations," said Cecilia Sunnevång, Autoliv Vice President of Research.

Autoliv will specifically participate in TSR's Safer Cities micromobility risk management project and lead safety research into the growing e-scooter and micromobility market segment and they will participate in TSR's Global Leadership Council for Fleet Safety that is focused on supporting fleets with access to peer advisors, training experiences and organizational development to establish a safety culture and create positive change.

"Focusing on how we can make tomorrow's mobility safe and pursuing a common way of defining safe driving and how driving data can be used to promote this, sets the agenda for leading companies to collaborate in this space," said Christoffer Malm, Autoliv Director of Digital Business and Mobility.

"Traffic deaths continue to be an epidemic and working with partners like Autoliv is a crucial component in our effort to keep all road users safer," said David Braunstein, President, Together for Safer Roads. "Autoliv's knowledge and data-driven expertise in creating safety systems will provide a positive impact toward reducing the curve on road traffic collisions so they are no longer one of the leading causes of death and injuries worldwide."

About Together for Safer Roads

Together for Safer Roads is a global NGO that works with government, businesses and community stakeholders on local projects, fleet safety management and technology initiatives to prevent traffic crashes, injuries and deaths. TSR was started in conjunction with the UN's Decade of Road safety and has partners around the world. TSR's members include TSR's members include AB InBev, AIG, AT&T, CalAmp, Republic Services, Lyft, Marsh, iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics, Geotab, Dreampact, PepsiCo, UPS, and others. Learn more at www.togetherforsaferroads.org.

Inquiries

Media: Jim Parks, Marketing Director, tel +1-(248)-370-5677

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Investor Relations, tel +46-(0)-8-587-206-71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Investor Relations, tel +46-(0)-587-206-14



About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our more than 65,000 associates in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 20 test tracks. Sales in 2019 amounted to US $ 8,548 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties.

Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Autoliv Inc., the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, has joined Together for Safer Roads, a coalition of companies dedicated to preventing traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on roadways. Joining the coalition is in line with the Autoliv's revised mission to go beyond passenger cars and provide world class life-saving solutions for mobility and society. Pictured is a concept for implementing airbags into powered two-wheel vehicles.

