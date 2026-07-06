Autoliv Partners with Great Wall Motor to Support Global Expansion

BAODING, China, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that Great Wall Motor (GWM), a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer, and Autoliv (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd have signed a Global Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement. The agreement marks a new phase in the companies' long-term global partnership.

The new agreement builds on the collaboration established in 2023 and reflects both companies' shared ambition to deepen their global cooperation and address the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

Through this agreement, Autoliv and GWM aim to increase resilience and enhance their joint competitiveness in global markets, with a clear focus on supporting GWM as it continues to expand internationally. It also provides a solid foundation for long-term, high-quality development and a more integrated global partnership.

Under the renewed framework, the companies will expand cooperation across key areas, including global business growth, supply chain collaboration, localized operations, development of integrated safety systems, and sustainable growth. The partnership will also support continued capability development and closer alignment in innovation and product strategies.

"Today's agreement marks an important step in our continued collaboration with Great Wall Motor. By combining GWM's international growth ambitions with Autoliv's global capabilities in automotive safety, we are strengthening the foundation for an even more integrated and resilient partnership," said Mikael Bratt, CEO of Autoliv.

"Safety is the bottom line of the automotive industry. The partnership between Great Wall Motors and Autoliv began with a shared vision and a steadfast commitment to the mission of safety. Now we are strengthening our collaboration and will jointly build the industrial cornerstone of automotive safety and deliver safer Great Wall vehicles to users around the world," said Jack Wei, Chairman of Great Wall Motors.

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: [email protected]

Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

Media: [email protected]

Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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