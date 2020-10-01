Autoliv Promotes Colin Naughton to Lead its Asia Division

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will promote Colin Naughton to the position of President, Asia and a member of Autoliv's Executive Management Team. The promotion is expected to be effective on November 1st as Brad Murray, current President of Autoliv Asia, has chosen to return to the United States after a multi-decade career in Japan.

Colin Naughton has extensive experience leading large-scale operations and driving positive results for nearly two decades. He began his career at Autoliv in 1995, progressing into various Sales, Engineering and Operations leadership roles in several of Autoliv's locations in Asia. Colin will relocate from Thailand to Japan, where the Autoliv Asia Division is headquartered, and immediately begin preparations for the transitions of duties at year-end.

"I am pleased to announce this promotion of Colin who has had a long international career with Autoliv. Colin is a results-driven leader and is a current member of the Asia Division management team. He is familiar with the business and ready to lead the division", said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Mikael Bratt continues, "I'd like to thank Brad Murray for his valuable contribution to the success of Autoliv throughout his long career with the Group. He has been instrumental in building our strong position in Japan and in the rest of Asia for over 33 years. As a colleague, he will be missed and we wish him all the best. Brad will continue as a Senior Advisor to the end of year 2020 in order to assist us with the transition duties."

"It has been a challenging and rewarding career with Autoliv and I value the friendship, mentorship and opportunities that I received over the years," said Brad Murray. "I am confident Colin will do a great job and is well prepared for this promotion. It is bittersweet to say farewell to Autoliv and Japan but I am excited to return home to Utah and my family."

