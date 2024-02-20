Autoliv publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023

News provided by

Autoliv

20 Feb, 2024, 08:49 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well its annual sustainability report, filed together with the 10-K as an Annual Report to Shareholders (ARS).

Both the Form 10-K and ARS are available at www.sec.gov and www.autoliv.com.

Autoliv has also filed the same reports with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority - Finansinspektionen.

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by e-mailing their request to: [email protected] 

Inquiries:
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14
Media: Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 (0)70 612 64 24 

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV); (Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2023, our products saved 35,000 lives and reduced more than 450,000 injuries.

Our 70,000 associates in 25 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2023 amounted to $10.5 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3932307/2617087.pdf

ALV Release Annual Report 2023 on Form10K en pdf

