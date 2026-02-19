Autoliv publishes its Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Form 10-K is available at www.sec.gov and www.autoliv.com. Autoliv has filed the same report with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority - Finansinspektionen.

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by e-mailing their request to: [email protected]

Autoliv will publish its 2025 Annual Sustainability Report on www.autoliv.com in mid-March 2026.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

