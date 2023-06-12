Autoliv Unveils Revolutionary Passenger Airbag based on the Bernoulli principle

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today unveiled a patented revolutionary new passenger airbag module that is based on Bernoulli's Principle and can inflate larger airbags more efficiently as well as reduce development time and cost. The Bernoulli™ Airbag will be commercialized during the third quarter and on display at the Autoliv Investor Day today in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

The new Autoliv airbag module is based on Swiss mathematician and physicist Daniel Bernoulli's fundamental principles of fluid dynamics that explain many phenomena such as how airplanes fly. Bernoulli's principle states that an increase in the speed of a fluid occurs simultaneously with a decrease in static pressure. Using this principle, Autoliv can leverage pressure differences to add a significant contribution of surrounding air to the inflation of an airbag.

"We have developed a way to inflate very large airbags, like the one's needed in newer electric vehicles with roomier cockpits and comfort seating, with a smaller single stage inflator. Additionally, the Bernoulli Airbag generates less heat, is lighter, and can reduce customer development testing in the United States by more than 30 percent. Low risk deployment requirements can be met with a single stage inflator," said Jordi Lombarte, Chief Technical Officer, Autoliv.

For the Bernoulli Airbag, the inflator will receive the signal that a crash has begun, and it will propel high pressure gases at supersonic speed through multiple inlet tubes. As the gases flow through the tubes, it will suck the surrounding ambient air into the chamber with the gases, creating aspiration, and will inflate a much larger airbag with an even smaller inflator than required today.

"It is undoubtedly an example of our commitment to saving lives and redefining the standards of safety so our customers can build the safest possible vehicles. By doing this, we can affect other aspects of the safety system and offer our customers options that do not exist today. The Bernoulli Airbag is a significant step forward in making vehicles safer in a more efficient and sustainable manner," concluded Jordi Lombarte.

Airbags are an important safety feature in cars and can reduce the risk of death and serious injury in a crash. They work by inflating very quickly to create a cushion between the occupant and the vehicle. Airbag systems help to reduce the severity of injuries caused by impact. Autoliv is the world's largest producer of airbag systems, modules, and components.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24

Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71

Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3784313/2119784.pdf Press release as PDF https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/alv-bernoulli-airbag-still-4,c3188901 ALV Bernoulli Airbag Still 4 https://news.cision.com/autoliv/i/alv-bernoulli-airbag-still-1,c3188902 ALV Bernoulli Airbag Still 1

SOURCE Autoliv