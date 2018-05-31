FitzPatrick continues, "Two things that set Autologic apart from our competitors is our world class technical support and the extensive training we provide for our customers. NCTS delivers a ton of valuable technical training in the span of a few days and continues to prove it's an important event for both Autologic and our customers."

Mario Recchia, Sr. VP Marketing – WorldPac adds, "We have participated in all the NCTS events over the years because the conference showcases some of the latest technical training in the industry while bringing together an elite group of business owners and technicians in North America. The conference reinforces our commitment to support current as well as, future technicians to service even the most advanced vehicles properly and efficiently. "

The event will consist of intensive training classes over the course of two days. Autologic, with support from WTI and CTI, is offering instructor-led classes with some of the top names in the automotive industry, including BMW expert, Eric Scharping.

Traditionally, class topics covered include, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar/Land Rover, VW/Audi, and Business Management. At NCTS 2018, Autologic will additionally cover Asian and domestic brands.

For details and registration visit https://us.autologic.com/ncts-2018 or call 877-945-6442.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autologic-diagnostics-partners-with-worldpac-training-institute-and-carquest-technical-institute-300657573.html

SOURCE Autologic Diagnostics, Inc.

Related Links

http://us.autologic.com

