Autologous Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 4.11 billion, Bayer AG and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2021-2025: Scope

The autologous cell therapy market report covers the following areas:

Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy: The autologous stem cell therapy segment will contribute the highest market share. This segment is growing at a medium pace due to its manufacturing complexities. Vendors are conducting extensive clinical trials due to fewer complications associated with the use of autologous stem cell therapy.



Autologous Cellular Immunotherapies

Geography

North America : North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to limitations in traditional organ transplantations, which is fueling the demand for stem cell therapies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the autologous cell therapy market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the autologous cell therapy market, including Bayer AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bayer AG - The company offers induced pluripotent stem cells, which are developed by reprogramming mature body cells to behave like embryonic stem cells that are injected to restore diseased tissue in patients.

The company offers induced pluripotent stem cells, which are developed by reprogramming mature body cells to behave like embryonic stem cells that are injected to restore diseased tissue in patients. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - It is a cell therapy platform, which develops mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of human diseases such as immune and inflammatory diseases.

It is a cell therapy platform, which develops mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of human diseases such as immune and inflammatory diseases. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - It is an immune-modulatory progenitor cell therapeutic agent, which is used for ischemic heart failure.

It is an immune-modulatory progenitor cell therapeutic agent, which is used for ischemic heart failure. FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company uses induced pluripotent stem cells to derive differentiated cells, which are used in researching various diseases and conditions.

The company uses induced pluripotent stem cells to derive differentiated cells, which are used in researching various diseases and conditions. Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl - It is an advanced therapy medicinal product containing stem cells indicated to repair the cornea after injury.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist autologous cell therapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autologous cell therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autologous cell therapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autologous cell therapy market vendors

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

