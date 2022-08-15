Autologous Cell Therapy Market to Reach Value of US$ 34.7 Bn by 2027, States TMR Report

Rising prevalence of neurodegenerative and autoimmune disorders and cancer is driving the market expansion

North America is expected to maintain its dominating position in the market owing to presence of sturdy healthcare industry

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market share for autologous cell therapy market is estimated to reach at US$ 34.7 Bn by the end of 2027, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The autologous cell therapy demand analysis provided by TMR offers 360-degree analysis of the global market. Hence, readers gain access to detailed assessment of the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, expansion opportunities, and recent developments in the global autologous cell therapy market. Moreover, the review sheds light on the emerging trends and key market segments in autologous cell therapy.

The autologous cell therapy market in North America is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Some of the important factors driving the North America market growth include a rise in the prevalence of several critical health issues, increase in research activities, and the presence of a sturdy healthcare industry in the region.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Key Findings

Key players in the autologous cell therapy market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop highly effectual products. Such activities are also helping enterprises in new product launches, thereby the expansion of their product portfolios, note analysts at TMR. This aside, players are focusing on key strategies such as regulatory approvals, collaborations, and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in the global autologous cell therapy market.

The government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are taking initiatives in order to provide financial support for different types of research activities focused on the development of effectual treatments on severe diseases. This factor is expected to drive the expansion in the global autologous cell therapy market during the forecast period.

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) notes that there are approximately 50 Mn cases of autoimmune diseases in the U.S. Moreover, prevalence of this diseases is likely to increase in the upcoming years. This factor is creating prominent business opportunities in the global autologous cell therapy market.

Autologous cell therapy is being increasingly applied in the treatment of different types of diseases including orthopedic, neurological, oncology, and autoimmune disorders. This wide application of the therapy is expected to fuel the expansion opportunities in the global autologous cell therapy market during forecast period.

The American Cancer Society states that the diagnosis of around 1,762,450 new patients and deaths of approximately 606,880 deaths due to cancer were noted in the U.S. in 2019. Moreover, the Parkinson's Foundation, highlights that presently the population of over 10 million individuals is suffering from the Parkinson's disease (PD). Thus, rising number of such severe health issues is leading to profitable prospects in the global autologous cell therapy market, note analysts of a TMR study.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and autoimmune disorders globally is boosting the sales growth in the autologous cell therapy market

Rise in the financial support by government authorities of several nations for research activities is prognosticated to help in the overall market expansion in the near future

Autologous Cell Therapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

Pharmicell Co., Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Regeneus Ltd.

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Source

Bone Marrow (Blood)

Epidermis

Others

Application

Neurology

Orthopedic

Cancer

Wound Healing (including Skin)

Cardiovascular Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

