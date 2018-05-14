Autologous Stem Cell Therapy May Hold Key to Regeneration

Dr. Comella, a world renowned expert in the development and clinical application of autologous stem cell products and therapies, is one voice in a growing movement recognizing the power of regenerative medicine and, in particular, autologous stem cell therapy. Last month, Dr. Comella and her team were the first in the world to publish in-human results in the scientific literature about adipose-derived, autologous stem cells for the treatment of psoriasis — a chronic, painful skin condition that affects more than 7 million Americans every year.

Dr. Comella is frequently published in the scientific literature on the practical application of autologous stem cells for regenerative medicine. Her work is currently under review by the FDA, who last week announced a lawsuit against USRM's clinic which would prevent Americans from having access to their own stem cells and would instead require them to classify their own stem cells as a drug. USRM and its affiliates have vowed to defend the rights of its clients and the practice of regenerative stem cell therapy and its applications.

USRM's leadership in adipose-derived, autologous stem cell therapy continues to inspire other organizations and physicians -- 700+ clinicians and 287+ clinics -- many of whom train and certify in stem cell therapy with Dr. Comella and her team, virtually or in person, at U.S. Stem Cell Clinic in Sunrise, Florida.

Autologous stem cell treatments are possible because of stem cells harvested from the patient's own fat. Their application may offer less invasive alternatives to the use of pharmaceuticals and surgery for treating chronic pain and degeneration for a variety of indications including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. Chronic pain has been the source of a national opioid epidemic which The New York Times reported in October is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

AdipocellTM is USRM's proprietary, stem cell kit that enables physicians to separate potent stem cells from a patient's own fat cells, which are harvested and reinserted in a two-hour procedure that is generally minimally invasive and does not require general anesthesia. Using one's own stem cells may be a significant advantage, without the risks of rejection or unknown exposure from donated stem cells.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

