Autolomous and BioCentriq Partner to Speed Up Cell Therapy Delivery

Collaboration leverages cutting-edge digital platform to streamline development and manufacturing activities and speed patient access to life-changing treatments

LONDON and NEWARK, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolomous , the market-leading developer of critical manufacturing management systems for cell and gene therapies, and BioCentriq , industry-leading clinical-phase Cell Therapy CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization), announce a collaboration to digitize and accelerate process development and manufacturing activities.

Autolomous

Autolomous' autoloMATE® solution is an innovative, no-code, fully cloud-native software platform designed to materially affect the cell and gene therapy sector. Engineered with precision for data capture, operational logistics, quality release by exception, instantaneous tech transfer, and advanced data analytics, autoloMATE offers unprecedented power and flexibility. autoloMATE will equip BioCentriq with a pivotal tool to significantly enhance efficiency while upholding the highest standards of quality and data integrity in their groundbreaking work.

BioCentriq will leverage the autoloMATE platform to streamline its process development operations and enhance client experience, utilizing its intuitive configuration and execution services. This partnership aims to ultimately accelerate batch delivery, ensuring patients have faster access to cutting-edge cell therapies.

"Autolomous' autoloMATE platform will transform our operations, replacing paper-based systems with a purpose-built digital solution," said David Smith, Ph.D., Vice President of Development at BioCentriq. "By streamlining data exchange throughout the development and manufacturing processes, we will be able to enhance operational efficiency and flexibility, de-risk timelines and ultimately deliver life-changing therapies to patients more quickly."

"BioCentriq's unwavering dedication to pioneering new paths in the medical field, coupled with their spirit of collaboration, perfectly aligns with our vision," said Alexander Seyf, CEO and Co-founder of Autolomous. "The distinct capabilities of our platform are meticulously engineered to navigate and surmount the intricacies of cell and gene therapy development and production. Through our partnership, we are poised to accelerate towards a future where life-saving therapies are within reach of every patient in need, marking a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation."

About BioCentriq

BioCentriq is an experienced and highly collaborative clinical-phase cell therapy CDMO. The company has been successfully developing, manufacturing, and releasing GMP drug product for use in clinical trials since 2022. With industry-recognized leadership, scientists, engineers, analysts, and manufacturing specialists, along with established quality systems and modern infrastructure, BioCentriq is a trusted strategic partner for the development and manufacture of both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. In June 2023, BioCentriq launched its LEAP™ Advanced Therapy Platform, designed to help cell therapy developers move from contract to clinic in as little as six months. The company was purchased by GC of South Korea for $73 million in May 2022. To learn more visit www.biocentriq.com.

For more information contact:

David Smith

[email protected]

About Autolomous

Autolomous LTD stands at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the manufacturing management systems for the burgeoning cell and gene therapy market. With a global reach, our suite of fully integrated, digitized, and automated solutions leverages cutting-edge advancements such as Ledger technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI. This strategic integration not only ensures adherence to stringent regulatory standards, both present and future, but also paves the way for manufacturers to streamline operations, cut costs, and extend these life-saving therapies to an ever-growing number of patients.

Our flagship platform, autoloMATE®, embodies a critical, robust digital framework that enhances efficiency, scalability, and process optimization in the production and release of cell and gene therapies. Validated within the rigorous confines of GxP highly regulated environments, autoloMATE is currently deployed in both non-GMP and GMP production settings.

Rooted in London, Autolomous was brought to life in 2019 by a team of seasoned professionals whose expertise spans advanced therapies, medical practice, and enterprise-level technology, software, and business. To discover more about how Autolomous, visit www.autolomous.com.

For more information contact:

Alexander Seyf

[email protected]

SOURCE BioCentriq Inc.