Autolus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Autolus Therapeutics plc

08:33 ET

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ : AUTL ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will be participating in the following, upcoming investor conferences:

  • Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 13th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, at 9:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.autolus.com
  • Christopher Vann, chief operating officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6, at 3:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY
  • Dr. Itin will present at the 16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 12, at 3:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY. A webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website: https://www.autolus.com

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com

Investor Contact: 

International Media Contact:

U.S. Media Contact:

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

JW Communications

Rx Communications Group, LLC

Susan A. Noonan 

Julia Wilson

Paula Schwartz

+1-212-966-3650 

+44 (0)7818 430877

+ 1-917-322-2216

susan@sanoonan.com

juliawilsonuk@gmail.com

pschwartz@rxir.com

