Autolus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
08:33 ET
LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ : AUTL ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will be participating in the following, upcoming investor conferences:
- Dr. Christian Itin, chief executive officer, will present at the Wells Fargo 13th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, at 9:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website: https://www.autolus.com
- Christopher Vann, chief operating officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference on Thursday, September 6, at 3:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY
- Dr. Itin will present at the 16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 12, at 3:50 p.m. ET in New York, NY. A webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website: https://www.autolus.com
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com
|
Investor Contact:
|
International Media Contact:
|
U.S. Media Contact:
|
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
|
JW Communications
|
Rx Communications Group, LLC
|
Susan A. Noonan
|
Julia Wilson
|
Paula Schwartz
|
+1-212-966-3650
|
+44 (0)7818 430877
|
+ 1-917-322-2216
SOURCE Autolus Therapeutics plc
