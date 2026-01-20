Automate with ease with the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio

The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio is a one-stop shop for industrial control panels, providing customers with exceptional convenience, superior reliability, and substantial cost savings.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, offers a comprehensive collection of RS PRO brand control panel products, extending from essential connectivity and control components to the tools and accessories needed for installation and maintenance.

Control panels are the cornerstone of modern industrial operations. They allow operators to centrally manage diverse collections of connected machinery, equipment, and devices as cohesive systems. They streamline and safeguard industrial processes, regulate electrical power distribution, contribute to standards compliance, convert simple inputs into complex automations that improve efficiency, reliability, and precision, and enable the real-time monitoring required for continuous process optimization.

The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio is a one-stop shop for industrial control panels, providing customers with exceptional convenience, superior reliability, and substantial savings. Solutions include an extensive selection of essential control components for both in and on the panel, as well as structural, organizational, power, logic, and connectivity components, and relevant tools and accessories, including more than:

"The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio offers a comprehensive selection of industrial control panel solutions that improve operational efficiencies, exhibit rock-solid reliability, and deliver measurable cost savings," said RS PRO Director Erick Moreira. "These rigorously tested and field-proven control panel products help customers streamline and safeguard complex industrial processes, optimize their automation, maximize system uptime, and simplify installation and maintenance."

The RS PRO portfolio features more than 90,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provides competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently. These products are meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the needs of today's industrial engineers and deliver an exceptional combination of quality, choice, and value. RS PRO products can be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and are all backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. In addition, most RS PRO products are covered by a three-year warranty. This unique value proposition has earned RS PRO more than half a million industrial customers and counting, as well as an astonishingly low return rate of less than 0.05%.

About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2025, reported revenue of $3,381.64 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

