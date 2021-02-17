CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order for manufacturers to stay competitive and thrive in 2021 and beyond, the need to digitize business and streamline configure, price and quote processes has never been more important than it is today. Join Cincom Systems, Inc. and Purely CRM for a conversation with Microsoft MVP, Rick McCutcheon. We will discuss the need for manufacturers to automate their quote-to-cash solution in 2021 to meet post-pandemic demands.

During this session, we will explore and provide insights around the ways manufacturers can:

Automate Your Quote-to-Cash Faster with CPQSync™ by Cincom® purely crm

Reduce quote time

Reduce errors in quotes

Increase sales dollars per quote, and quote volume

Produce higher margins

Reduce the number of approval steps such as rules and constraints on discounts

Increase upsell and cross-sell opportunities

Who should attend: Microsoft Dynamics Users in the Manufacturing Industry

Date: February 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Host

Chris Moffett | Head of Sales & Market Development for Purely CRM in Vancouver, BC

Featured Speakers

Rick McCutcheon | Microsoft Dynamics 365 MVP and host of PartnerTalks

PartnerTalks Robert Kavanagh | Canadian Head of Sales, Cincom Systems

Register Now.

* All registrants will receive a recording of the Webinar.

About CPQSync

Building upon Cincom's 25-plus years of CPQ experience, CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling complex products and services. CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE for a seamless experience. The solution is integrated with Microsoft F&O (Finance and Operations) and leverages Microsoft Power Platform.

Media Contact:

Carla McQueen, (513) 612-2113, [email protected]

Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Cincom and Cincom products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cincom Systems, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see https://www.cincom.com/us/company/terms-policies for additional trademark information and notices.

©2021 Cincom Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Cincom

Related Links

https://www.cincom.com/us/

