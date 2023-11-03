Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Industry, 2030: Leading Market Players Channeling Significant Investments into Automating Cell Therapy Processes

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 3.66 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% over the forecast period. Market players are strategically investing in automation to expedite cell therapy product development, thereby fueling the market's expansion.

Market Growth Catalysts:

  1. Automation Revolution: Leading market players are channeling significant investments into automating cell therapy processes, a strategic move to accelerate product development and, consequently, drive market growth.

  2. GMP Manufacturing Facilities: The expansion of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facilities supports the adoption of automated processes for commercial operations, further boosting the market.

  3. Single-Use Disposable Tubing Sets and Bags: The wide application scope of single-use disposable tubing sets and bags facilitates the automated processing of therapy research and development, enhancing market prospects.

  4. COVID-19's Impact: The rapid growth in COVID-19 cases has amplified the focus on automation technologies. Companies are raising funds to develop advanced therapies and regenerative medicines to combat the pandemic, contributing to market growth.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Cell Expansion Workflow Dominance: The cell expansion workflow segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by a growing emphasis on achieving high output yield.

  • Cell Separation Workflow Growth: The cell separation workflow segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR, bolstered by an increasing number of stem cell therapy research and development programs.

  • Apheresis and Cryopreservation Workflow: Automated apheresis and cryopreservation workflows are expected to witness considerable growth due to the rising focus on cell preservation and sorting for cell therapies.

  • Non-Stem Cellular Therapies Success: The non-stem cellular therapies segment led the market in 2022 and will continue to expand steadily, with the success of CAR T therapies being a significant driver.

  • Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Dominance: The pre-commercial/R&D scale segment captured the highest revenue share in 2022, attributed to an increased number of research and innovation activities for new drug and therapy developments.

  • North America Reigns: North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2022, thanks to the presence of numerous approved therapies driving market players to invest in more research and development programs.

  • Strategic Initiatives: Companies are actively engaged in strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to secure higher market shares. An example is Fresenius Kabi's joint venture with Bio-Techne to launch ScaleReady, a scalable and versatile therapy manufacturing platform in January 2021.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

136

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$944.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$3.66 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

18.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Workflow Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Scale Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7. Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Lonza
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)
  • Biospherix, Ltd.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Sartorius AG
  • Thermogenesis Holdings, Inc.
  • Cellares Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

