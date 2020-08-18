Automated assurance: worldwide market shares 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific automated assurance (AA) software systems and related services for 2019. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, service type, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.



Key questions answered in the automated assurance market share report

What was the overall size of the market (automated assurance software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

How did the spending vary across different sub-segments of automated assurance market?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in automated assurance systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

This report provides:

detailed market share data for the automated assurance software systems market overall, as well as four sub-segments:

probe systems



service management



intelligent performance and fault management



workforce automation

an Excel data spreadsheet of revenue and share for the top-six vendors in this segment, split by type and by region

detailed profiles of 24 vendors in this market, and summaries of selected new players.

Company coverage

Accedian

Anritsu

BMC Software

Broadcom

Cortex

Empirix

Ericsson

EXFO

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Infovista

MYCOM OSI

NETSCOUT

Nokia

Polystar (including Elisa Automate)

RADCOM

Resolve Systems

Salesforce (ClickSoftware)

ServiceNow

Spirent Communications

TEOCO

VIAVI Solutions

VMware

