Automated Barriers And Bollards Market size is set to grow by USD 349.1 million from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated barriers and bollards market size is estimated to grow by USD 349.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart operation of automated barriers and bollards via iot and cloud. However, high costs associated with deployment and maintenance of automated barriers and bollards poses a challenge. Key market players include ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automated barriers and bollards market 2024-2028

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 349.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Italy, UK, Germany, and China Key companies profiled ATG Access Ltd., Auto Entry Systems, Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., BGI BARRIERS, CAME URBACO SA, FAAC Spa, Frontier Pitts Ltd., Houston Systems Pvt. Ltd., La Barriere Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice SpA, Omnitec Group, Peak Rock Capital LLC, Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH, Quiko Italy, RIB srl, and Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Automated Barriers and Bollards market is witnessing significant advancements due to the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and cloud computing. Manufacturers, such as CAME and Auto Entry Systems, are incorporating IoT-enabled devices into their access control systems, offering remote control and management capabilities. CAME's CAME Connect solution and Auto Entry Systems' Coralan Cloud Management system allow end-users to manage and modify access to areas in real-time, enhancing convenience and efficiency. Additionally, these integrations enable data collection and analysis, providing valuable insights to optimize traffic management and minimize congestion, ultimately improving transportation services.

The Automated Barriers and Bollards market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for vehicle management solutions in various sectors. RFID technology is a key trend in this market, enabling quick functioning and enhanced security in theaters, government infrastructure projects, roads, bridges, and walkways. Durability is a crucial factor, with steel, iron, and aluminum barriers leading the way. Public safety concerns and rising crime rates are driving the need for automation and quick functioning in high-traffic areas. Automatic barriers, including boom barriers and IOT-based systems, are popular choices for gated communities, housing societies, and commercial infrastructures. Manual barriers are being replaced with automation for fractional demand applications like parking systems and checkpoints. Infrastructure for highways, toll booth technology, and ground-level protection are other significant areas of growth. ANPR cameras, push buttons, RFID readers, and remote controls are essential components of this market.

Market Challenges

Automated barriers and bollards offer enhanced security solutions compared to manual alternatives. However, their higher deployment costs, which can be 3-5 times more than manual barriers for automated boom barriers, and significantly higher for automated bollards, make them less attractive for some construction contractors and building management operators. These costs include not only the initial investment but also ongoing expenses such as electricity, maintenance, and support. Periodic inspections, hardware modernization, and upgrade costs further increase the total cost of ownership. Neglecting regular maintenance can reduce the effectiveness of the system. As a result, some end-users opt for manual barriers or other substitutes like concrete roadblocks to reduce infrastructure development costs. These factors may impact the market growth of automated barriers and bollards during the forecast period.

The Automated Barriers and Bollards market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smart parking systems in urban areas. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT), driverless vehicles, and smart cities, the need for efficient and automated parking solutions is on the rise. Cashless transactions and e-payment options are also driving market growth. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are being integrated into these systems for enhanced security and convenience. Infrastructure projects, FDI inflows, and commercial developments in sectors like food courts, theaters, shows, and retail outlets are creating new opportunities. Automated bollards and toll booths are finding applications in high-security areas, parking lots, and public infrastructure. RFID technology, loop detectors, and push button systems are popular choices for automating vehicular movement in various applications, including parking areas, offices, hotels, sports centers, malls, residential buildings, office spaces, stadiums, military facilities, airports, and embassies. The pavement surface and building premises are also being secured with automated bollards.

Segment Overview

This automated barriers and bollards market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Boom barriers

1.2 Bollards Geography 2.1 Europe

2.2 North America

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Boom barriers- The Automated Barriers and Bollards market refers to the production and sale of mechanical or electrically operated barriers and bollards used for access control and security in various industries. These products provide efficient and convenient solutions for managing vehicle and pedestrian traffic, enhancing site safety, and regulating entry to restricted areas. Companies in this market focus on innovation, durability, and reliability to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Research Analysis

The Automated Barriers and Bollards market encompasses a range of access control systems designed to manage and secure vehicular movement in various applications. These systems include Push Button and Remote Controlled barriers, RFID Tag Readers, and Loop Detectors. The market caters to Residential, Commercial, and Industrial sectors, with roadways infrastructure and toll booth installations being significant end-users. Automated bollards and toll booths are essential components of these systems, ensuring quick functioning and enhancing public safety concerns in the face of rising crime rates and criminal activity. These systems are increasingly being adopted in parking lots, malls, theatres, residential buildings, and high-security applications to mitigate traffic offenses, gang activity, assaults, and drug-related activity. The market's growth is driven by the need for advanced security solutions and the increasing demand for quick and efficient vehicle access control systems. Steel barriers are a popular choice due to their durability and strength, making them an ideal solution for securing roadways and high-risk areas.

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Boom Barriers



Bollards

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

