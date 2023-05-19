Automated Border Control Market worth $3.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated border control market size is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increase in international travelers, which leads to the growth of the travel and tourism industry as well as the rise in safety issues at land borders, seaports, and airports, are responsible for the growth of the automated border control market. Additionally, the transportation organizations and governments of various countries are highly implementing digital ID verification systems, which is also expected to spur the growth of the market in the coming years.

Automated Border Control Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Hardware, Software, Solution Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising risk of cyberattacks on automated border control systems in transportation industry Key Market Opportunities Growing implementation of digital ID verification systems by governments and transportation organizations Key Market Drivers Rise in number of international passengers to propel travel and tourism industry



ABC E-gates is expected to register a larger market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant rate from 2023 to 2028.

E-gates significantly expedite the immigration process by automating the verification and authentication of travelers' documents. They can process passengers faster than manual border control, reducing waiting times and congestion at immigration checkpoints. E-gates utilize advanced technologies such as biometric authentication (e.g., facial recognition, fingerprint scanning) to verify the identity of travelers. These systems provide a higher level of security by minimizing the risk of forged or stolen travel documents and reducing human error in the identification process. Hence, automated border control e-gates are highly adopted at all border checkpoints.

The hardware segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The various types of hardware components in automated border control systems include a document authentication system, biometric verification system, baggage scanner, and digital ID verification. The growing requirement for biometric verification in the border control process is driving segmental growth. Biometric verification systems play a crucial role in automated border control systems by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics to establish the identity of individuals.

Airports segment dominated the automated border control market in 2022.

Airports are the significant adopters of automated border control systems. Automated border control systems handle a larger volume of passengers simultaneously, increasing the capacity of border control operations at airports. This is particularly beneficial during peak travel periods when airports experience high passenger traffic. The ability to process more travellers efficiently reduces bottlenecks and ensures smoother operations. On the other hand, implementing e-gates and ABC kiosks can lead to cost savings and resource optimization for airport authorities. Thus, automated border control systems are highly adopted at airports owing to their ability to enhance security, improve efficiency, reduce costs, comply with regulations, leverage technological advancements, accommodate global travel growth, and provide contactless solutions.

Europe dominated the automated border control market in 2022.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the market for automated border control in 2022. One of the key reasons for the increased adoption of ABC systems in the region is the need to enhance border security and manage the increasing volume of international travel within the region. Europe experiences a significant influx of travelers, both from within the continent and from other parts of the world, for various purposes such as tourism, business, and education. With the Schengen Agreement allowing for passport-free movement across most European countries, ensuring effective border control becomes crucial to maintain security and prevent unauthorized entry. The automated border control industry in Europe is also predicted to grow at a considerably high rate due to the presence of a significant number of airports and seaports. In addition, the region is home to some of the major manufacturers operating in the automated border control market, such as Vision-Box (Portugal), SITA (Netherlands), IDEMIA (France), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), Thales (France), among others. Their deals, such as partnerships, collaboration, agreements, and contracts to improve their share and enhance their position in the automated border control market, also propel the market growth.

Major companies operating in this automated border control companies include Vision-Box (Portugal), SITA (Netherlands), Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany), IDEMIA (France), Thales (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Gunnebo AB (Sweden), and HID Global Corporation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automated border control market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets