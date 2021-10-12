Automated Compliance Leader Azimuth GRC Appoints Former JPMorgan Chase Veteran to Advisory Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC, a compliance automation pioneer, announces Shannon Warren is joining its Advisory Board. Shannon's more than 25 years of experience in banking, audit and advisory services, including several finance roles at JPMorgan Chase, brings expertise with risk and control management, accounting and financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, investment banking products and reputation risk management.

"Shannon and her depth of experience is an amazing asset to our Advisory Board," said Rohin Tagra, founder and CEO at Azimuth GRC. "Our knowledgeable board members bring our company a deep bench of expertise as we rapidly scale our business and serve our clients."

From 2012 to 2016, Shannon was the Chief Control Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. In this role, she established the Oversight and Control function and designed the framework for the identification and management of operational risk for all products and services offered by JPMorgan Chase.

"Azimuth GRC is uniquely positioned to transform regulatory compliance across industries," said Shannon Warren. "Joining this advisory board and helping Azimuth through this season of growth is exciting."

Shannon is a former member and chair of committees for numerous industry professional associations including, among others, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Securities Industry Association and the New York Clearing House. She currently serves as Board Chair for the Ridgewood YMCA, Director and Audit Committee Chair for Cantaloupe Systems, Member of the Competitiveness Council for Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company, and advisor to Doma Holdings, Inc. and Brex, Inc.

To learn more about Azimuth GRC, visit AzimuthGRC.com.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to offer VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of an entire portfolio to determine compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Contact:

Art Yeames

[email protected]

SOURCE Azimuth GRC

Related Links

http://www.AzimuthGRC.com

