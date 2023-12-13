Automated Data Governance and Security Leader ALTR Welcomes Matt Wagnon as Vice President of Product

Recognized leader will drive product innovation to ensure organizations continue to easily govern and protect sensitive data in the cloud

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTR Solutions, Inc., the leading innovator of automated data governance and data security solutions, today announced that Matthew (Matt) Wagnon has joined the company as Vice President of Product to help meet the exponential demand for the company's data access governance and security solution. In this role, Matt will be responsible for defining and driving the product strategy and vision in alignment with ALTR's business plan. He will also develop and maintain the product roadmap to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners within the data security landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.altr.com/product.

ALTR's solution enables database administrators, data engineers, and data architects to drastically reduce manual tasks or hand them off completely to deliver greater value from their data quicker. Data and InfoSec teams choose ALTR to help govern data because their easy-to-use, low-code platform helps them migrate sensitive data to the cloud and easily implement role-based access controls. Further, ALTR's interoperability and ecosystem integrations with data catalogs and ETLs allows organizations to keep data secure throughout the entire data journey.

"As the leading data governance and security innovator, customers select ALTR's platform for its unique ability to blend the demands of both data and security teams into a single platform," said Wagnon. "Unlike other offerings, ALTR enables organizations to gain greater insights and value from more data in less time. I am thrilled to join this progressive company and look forward to helping customers ensure their data is secure in motion and at rest so they can leverage all necessary data to drive critical decision-making."

With nearly 20 years of experience in product management, data governance, and data strategy, Wagnon is passionate about creating user-centric, innovative, and market-leading cloud software solutions and fostering collaboration and transparency across product development processes. Most recently, he was VP of Product for Syniti, responsible for developing the vision and roadmap for the company's Data Governance Product Suite, including data catalog, MDM, and data quality. Prior to that, Wagnon was the Senior Director of Product Strategy for BackOffice Associates and held numerous Senior Data Governance Lead positions for companies such as The Dow Chemical Company and Abbott Laboratories.



"As a proven product management and governance evangelist, Matt has been working with data and driving market research for nearly two decades, splitting his time between delivery/consulting and product management," said James Beecham, founder and CEO of ALTR. "He understands that sensitive and regulated data left unprotected before reaching a cloud data warehouse is at high risk of exposure. We're excited to have Matt aboard and look forward to leveraging his skills as we continue to develop ALTR's SaaS product and deliver on our mission to help organizations use data to their advantage while ensuring sensitive information remains protected."

Unlike other offerings, ALTR's unique Shift Left® approach to data access governance and security ensures data protection throughout its journey, from source system to the cloud to data consumers. Shift Left Data Governance means initiating the strong data access governance and data security capabilities available on cloud data warehouses and extending them back to the data as it leaves source systems. By achieving data access governance and data security practices further left in the data stream, data users ensure policies remain attached and applied throughout the data journey to the cloud and to data users themselves.

ALTR is the leading innovator of automated data access governance and data security solutions for Snowflake. ALTR uniquely blends the needs of data and security teams into a single platform and is the only automated data access control and security solution that allows organizations to easily govern and protect sensitive data in the cloud. Unlike other offerings, ALTR's unique Shift Left® approach ensures data protection throughout its journey, from source system to the cloud to data consumer, helping organizations ensure that data is secure in motion, at rest, and in use. To learn more, visit www.altr.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

