Automated Driving Systems Conference Announces Speakers From GM, Nissan, Toyota, Caterpillar, Lyft, Uber and Others

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nordtree) -- ADSs, The Automated Driving Systems Conference, today announces its industry luminaries from leading auto manufacturers for the upcoming event scheduled on June 19 and 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Speakers/Panelist include:
Harry M. Lightsey, GM
Dr. Erik Vinkhuyzen, Nissan
Dr. Hongsheng Lu, Toyota
Sam Kherat, Caterpillar
Corey Ershow, Lyft
Malcom Glenn, Uber
For a complete list of confirmed speakers, please visit
https://nordtree.com/auto/ADS/speakers/
"The two-day event will cover current US, European, Japanese and Korean driverless programs," said Mansour Faragallah, Conference Program Manager, Nordtree "with a total of 10 conference tracks, ADSs conference will cover important issues including Creating Intelligent, Sensor-Based Infrastructure for Smart Transportation & Cities, as well as Data and Cybersecurity challenges."
Other Topics Include:
- Sensors' Blind Spots and Limitations,
- ADSs Malfunctions, Design Redundancies and Safety Strategies
- I2V
- Digital Infrastructure Plans.
- Lane Changing & Merge Systems
- Predicting Behavior of Other Vehicles
- Predicting Behavior of Detected Objects
- Predicting Collision & Other Threats
- Responding to Traffic Officer Presence
- Responding to Emergency Vehicles
- Recognizing Traffic Signs
- Operational Design Domain
- Object and Event Detection and Response
- Emergency Fallback
- Human Machine Interface
- Post-Crash Behavior
- Data Recordings
- Sensory Information
- V2V & Real-Time Data
- Social, Legal and Ethical Issues
The ADSs Conference & Expo
The Automated Driving Systems Conference and Expo will provide exhibitors and sponsors the opportunity to network and to have direct access to program managers from leading US, Japan, Korea and European Union autonomous vehicle programs.
Industry Speaking Opportunities & Sponsorship:
Email Jean Rodriguez at Conference.Program(at)nordtree.com
Government, Academia & Startups Rates
In order to extend the education of the Self-Driving Cars to much wider community that is shaping the ADS evolution. Special reduced registration rates are available for students, academia, government and startups.
About Nordtree
Nordtree is a leading information provider and conference and trade-shows organizer on technology, automobiles, and other industries to governments, industries and academia around the world.
For complete information, please visit:
https://nordtree.com/auto/ads/ or call (703) 596-1203
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automated-driving-systems-conference-announces-speakers-from-gm-nissan-toyota-caterpillar-lyft-uber-and-others-300623031.html
SOURCE Nordtree
Share this article