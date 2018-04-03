Automated Driving Systems Conference Announces Speakers From GM, Nissan, Toyota, Caterpillar, Lyft, Uber and Others

Harry M. Lightsey, GM

Dr. Erik Vinkhuyzen, Nissan

Dr. Hongsheng Lu, Toyota

Sam Kherat, Caterpillar

Corey Ershow, Lyft

Malcom Glenn, Uber

"The two-day event will cover current US, European, Japanese and Korean driverless programs," said Mansour Faragallah, Conference Program Manager, Nordtree "with a total of 10 conference tracks, ADSs conference will cover important issues including Creating Intelligent, Sensor-Based Infrastructure for Smart Transportation & Cities, as well as Data and Cybersecurity challenges."

Other Topics Include:

Sensors' Blind Spots and Limitations,

ADSs Malfunctions, Design Redundancies and Safety Strategies

I2V

Digital Infrastructure Plans.

Lane Changing & Merge Systems

Predicting Behavior of Other Vehicles

Predicting Behavior of Detected Objects

Predicting Collision & Other Threats

Responding to Traffic Officer Presence

Responding to Emergency Vehicles

Recognizing Traffic Signs

Operational Design Domain

Object and Event Detection and Response

Emergency Fallback

Human Machine Interface

Post-Crash Behavior

Data Recordings

Sensory Information

V2V & Real-Time Data

Social, Legal and Ethical Issues

The ADSs Conference & Expo

The Automated Driving Systems Conference and Expo will provide exhibitors and sponsors the opportunity to network and to have direct access to program managers from leading US, Japan, Korea and European Union autonomous vehicle programs.

Industry Speaking Opportunities & Sponsorship:

Government, Academia & Startups Rates

In order to extend the education of the Self-Driving Cars to much wider community that is shaping the ADS evolution. Special reduced registration rates are available for students, academia, government and startups.

