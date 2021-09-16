Automated Enzyme Analyzers Streamline Enzyme Assay Applications

The new Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master and Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers are the first automated discrete analyzers designed specifically for enzyme assay applications. The systems combine hardware and new custom-designed software to deliver fully automated incubation settings, reagent additions and precise measurement calculations, all at the touch of a button. By automating these critical steps, the analyzers streamline method development and deliver reliable results for enzyme analysis.

"Traditional enzyme assays involve a manual process that can generate inconsistent results," said Dino Alfano, vice president and general manager, ion chromatography and sample preparation, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Manual methods are usually only suitable for a few samples or limited enzyme types. Therefore, there is a growing need for a single, automated instrument to modernize enzyme analysis. These new enzyme analyzers were developed to effectively manage many enzymes, substrates and methods in a single instrument, and deliver reproducible and dependable results with minimal user input required."

Erica Fritse, global QC governance manager, DSM, said, "When considering an alternative for our aging population of discrete analyzers, we decided to replace them with the new Thermo Scientific Gallery Plus Enzyme Master. This system ensures we can continue with temperature-controlled measurement of the activity of our enzymes. We use the Gallery Plus Enzyme Master for R&D and QC release on one, easy-to-use, automated system. A big advantage is the central, global management of the measuring protocols. This makes it easier than ever to assure the use of the latest updated methods."

The Gallery Enzyme Master systems can effectively handle many different enzyme assays and measuring conditions. The analyzers offer efficient and reliable enzyme analysis across a wide range of industries—from enzyme manufacturers to the animal feed and pet food industry—and have the flexibility to be used in applications from method development to routine analysis.

To find out more about the Thermo Scientific Gallery Enzyme Master enzyme analyzers, please visit www.thermofisher.com/enzymeanalysis.

