Automated External Defibrillator Market

The global automated external defibrillators market is projected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and rising awareness about the benefits of using AEDs in SCA and other arrhythmic conditions. AEDs are compact devices that deliver electric shock to resynchronize the patient's heart beat suffering from SCA. These devices do not require trained professionals to treat patients; an untrained bystander can also use the device to help patients in case of an emergency.

Fully automated and semi-automated external defibrillators are the two different types of AEDs used to deliver electric shock to resynchronize a patient's heart beat suffering from SCA. Of these, fully automated AED held the larger share in the global automated external defibrillators market in 2017. The market for these products is expected to observe notable growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing adoption of fully automated AED in public access and home settings, globally.

Based on size, the automated external defibrillators market is categorized into standard and pediatric AEDs. Standard AED is expected to hold the largest share in the global market. This category is also expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand of AEDs from adult patients suffering from SCA.

On the basis of end user, the automated external defibrillators market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, public access settings, pre-hospital settings and home care settings. Hospitals and clinics as an end-user category dominate this market and are predicted to continue with this trend in the coming years, mainly due to the growing patient population with cardiac arrest, which in turn, is contributing toward the high demand for AEDs. However, public access settings is expected to be the fastest growing end-user category in this market, due to increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about the advanced AEDs.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the automated external defibrillators market in 2017, followed by Europe. The North American market is primarily driven by rising number of government initiatives to increase awareness and trainings about defibrillators; presence of large number of players, and increasing number of SCA cases.

Cardiac Canada, HeartSafe, and AED Authority Canada are the key distributors in Canada, primarily focusing on distributing AED products and providing training to operate these devices. Cardiac Canada provides AED maintenance programs, in which, a Cardiac Science Corporation's technician performs technical check-up, and replaces expired disposables and components with new one. These disposables and components include adult and pediatric electrodes, batteries and ready kits.

The automated external defibrillators market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about technologically advanced AEDs, and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Increasing prevalence of SCA, growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and surging government initiatives in collaboration with market players are some of the notable factors driving the growth of the automated external defibrillators market.

It has been observed that several factors, such as sedentary lifestyle, modern dietary patterns, smoking habits, and growing obesity rates lead to high prevalence of heart related ailments in all age groups. The American Heart Association (AHA) report, published in 2018 stated that, one out of every three deaths in the U.S. is caused due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), with CVDs accounting for approximately 836,546 deaths in the U.S. every year. This increasing prevalence of heart related diseases is bound to escalate the demand for AEDs in the coming years.

Among various CVD, a majority of deaths are caused by coronary heart disease (CHD), followed by stroke and heart failure. SCA is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Although, death rates due to stroke have been declining for past few years, cardiac stroke still accounts for one in every 20 deaths in the country. In addition, according to the European Resuscitation Council, SCA causes nearly 20% of all deaths in Europe. Thus, with the increasing SCA cases, the market demand for AED is expected to increase in the coming years.

Growing geriatric population is also positively impacting the growth of the automated external defibrillators market. With the increasing aging population, a large number of people become susceptible to chronic diseases, including cardiac cases. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), "Causes and prevention of sudden cardiac death in the elderly", in 2013, SCA is a major cause of mortality in elders, due to the high prevalence of coronary heart disease, systolic dysfunction, and congestive heart failure (CHF).

However, lack of awareness about the advancements in AEDs, stringent regulatory requirements, and high cost of AEDs are the major factors hindering the growth of the AED Market.

Key players in the automated external defibrillators industry are taking initiatives to educate and promote people about the benefits and usage of AEDs, by providing educational tools and apps for the use of their AEDs. For instance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. offers AEDs, such as HeartStart FR3, HeartStart OnSite, and Philips HeartStart Home. Philips HeartStart Home is available without a prescription, and has life guidance features, such as voice prompts and CPR coaching for guiding the user. The company also provides defibrillator/ monitors including HeartStart MRx for hospitals and emergency care.

Furthermore, the players are introducing advanced AEDs and their accessories. For instance, in February 2018, Defibtech LLC received a premarket approval application (PMA) approval for all Lifeline and ReviveR AED models offered for sale in the U.S.

Some of the other players in the automated external defibrillators market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Physio Control Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation).

