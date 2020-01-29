Automated Fare Collection System Market Analysis - New Opportunities Explored, Expansion at High CAGR Anticipated by 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated fare collection system market is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR in the years to come. This could be attributed to feasible initiatives by the governments worldwide regarding developing smart & sustainable transport infrastructure along with introduction of smartcards and electronic payment system. Economies like The Netherlands and UK have come up with AFC systems for providing smart card technology to the local authorities. For instance – Xerox Transportation Solutions and UAE administration, in Dec 2015, did make way for a smart fare collection system for buses. They offered single card to be used on transit modes all over Abu Dhabi; thereby lessening the traffic congestion and passengers' waiting time.

Market Scope

The ever-increasing usage on the part of smartphones to access travel information apps are is acting as a catalyst to the automated fare collection system market. The companies inclusive of Google, Samsung, and Apple also play a vital role in paying transportation fees via AFC systems. Smartphones prove to be a one-stop solution with respect to integration of mobile application ticketing, online ticketing, and on-board ticketing. This, in turn, lets transport operators and authorities deliver much better services to clients; thereby minimizing fare evasion and fund leakage.

Market Segmentation

The market of automated fare collection system is segmented based on component, technology, and geography. By component, the market spans hardware and software. By technology, it says AFC, NFC, magnetic strip, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and smart cards. By geography, the market of automated fare collection system comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Automated Fare Collection System Market" Report 2025.

Regional Lookout

Asia Pacific leads the automated fare collection system market. This could be credited to support extended by the governments of economies herein to enhance public transportation. For example – Kuala Lumpur government, in the year 2015, did bring up BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service in Sunway for minimizing traffic congestion therein. Around the same time, Delhi (India) metro authorities did install 210 novel AFC gates in Nehru Place and Huda City Center Stations for ensuring the passengers' smooth flow.

Players

The players contributing to the automated fare collection system market include LG Corporation, Sony Corporation, Fare Logistics, Atos, Vix Technology, Scheidt & Bachmann, GMV, Advance Card Systems, Omron Corporation, Samsung, and Thales Group.

Access 105 page research report with TOC on "Global Automated Fare Collection System Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-automated-fare-collection-system-market

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, global Automated Fare Collection System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.



Atos SE



Cubic Transportation Systems



LG CNS



NXP Semiconductors



Omron Corp.



Samsung SDS



Scheidt & Bachmann



Thales Group



LECIP Group

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Hardware



Software

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automated Fare Collection System for each application, including

Bus



Toll



Train



Car Rental

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Automated Fare Collection System from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China



USA



Europe



Japan



Korea



India



Southeast Asia



South America

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.