Automated Feeding Systems Market size to grow by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 to 2027, End-user inclination toward automating dairy farming to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated feeding systems market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,203.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.85%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, the rising population of cattle on farms, and the presence of regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings

Afimilk Ltd. - The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Advanced Dairy Management Solution.

The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Advanced Dairy Management Solution. AGCO Corp. - The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Electronic Sow Feeding.

The company offers automated feeding systems namely, Electronic Sow Feeding. Big Dutchman AG Holding - The company offers automated feeding systems such as PigNic and PigNic-Jumbo, MultiMax, and DryWet feeders.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Automated Feeding Systems Market - Segmentation Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (conveyor feeding systems and self-propelled feeding systems), product (hardware, software, and services), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the conveyor feeding systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. In automated feeding systems, conveyor belts take the feed from the storage tank to the area where it is fed. In order to feed more animals, many belt units can be linked together with livestock feeding systems. Feed is supplied to the livestock by pneumatic carriers, which are components of feeding systems for cattle. Several companies sell automated conveyor feeding systems. For instance, GEA provides automatic conveyor livestock feeding systems that use a combination of conveyor belts and sliding scrappers to provide benefits such as productive feed management and feeding different groups of livestock several times per day.

Get a holistic overview of the automated feeding systems market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Geographic Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. Europe plays a crucial role in the global meat industry. As a result, in recent years, several developments in livestock farming methods have occurred in the European Union (EU). EU is anticipated to expand its export volume of meat products. The feeder pan enhances feed distribution efficiency and aids poultry farmers in reducing feed waste. However, the EU is one of the world's largest markets for meat products, which has expanded demand for livestock. The region's growing meat consumption increases the demand for animal feed. The demand for automated feeding systems in Europe is largely caused by EU countries. Spain , Germany , and France are among the region's major pork consumers. The EU is also the world's largest pork exporter, with major consumers including China and Russia .

Automated Feeding Systems Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing population of cattle farms is the major factor driving the global automated feeding systems market growth. Due to the consistent growth in demand for meat and dairy products farmers have expanded the population of cattle on farms. According to the USDA, there will be 9.4 million dairy cows in the United States in January 2020, and the average size of dairy has increased by more than 40% in the last decade. As a result, there is a rising demand for cattle feed. Farmers guarantee that cattle feed is used optimally to decrease waste and increase profitability. Thus, they need sophisticated automated feeding system models. Therefore, the growing cattle population in farms is anticipated to drive the global automated feeding systems market during the forecast period

Significant Trends

The end-user inclination toward automating dairy farming will drive the global automated feeding systems market growth. Automation has an influential impact on dairy farming. Automation improves feeding frequency enhances labour efficiency and allows data collection to make economic and animal welfare decisions. Automatic feeding systems guarantee proper feed mixing and dispensing. The use of such systems improves dairy farm productivity by specifically supplying feed to cattle in measured ratios. Further, it lowers the chance of human error. For Instance, Lely and GEA are two well-known manufacturers of automated feeding systems. Lely provides Vector automatic livestock feeding systems, which save 1,452 gallons of fuel per year when compared to tractor feeding. To deliver productive feed management, GEA offers an automatic feeding system equipped with a conveyor belt and a sliding scrapper. The economic advantages provided by automatic feeding systems will improve their adoption, which will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The increasing adoption of a vegan diet can majorly hinder the growth of the automated feeding systems market growth. Generally, a vegan diet consists of eating only fresh fruits and vegetables and they are becoming more popular. For instance, according to The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sales in the United States increased by more than 25% in 2020 and surpassed $7 billion in value when compared to 2019. In 2020 Plant-based meat sales rose by up to 45%, making it the fastest-growing food category. In recent years, plant-based dairy products account for a substantial portion of total dairy consumption, and demand for plant-based milk has grown. The increasing popularity of vegan diets increases crop demand while decreasing demand for meat and dairy products.

What are the key data covered in this Automated Feeding Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automated feeding systems market size between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automated feeding systems market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automated feeding systems market size industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automated feeding systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,583.84 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (poultry, ruminants, swine, and others), Technology (manual, automated, robotic, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The global market for automated livestock feeding systems is being driven by the increasing population of cattle on farms.

The cattle feed market size is expected to increase to USD 18.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55%. This report extensively covers cattle feed market segmentation by type (dairy and beef) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks is one of the key drivers supporting the cattle feed market growth.

Automated Feeding Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,203.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., AGCO Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Plasson Ltd., Rovibec Agrisolutions, Tetra Laval S.A., Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Groep BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automated Feeding systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automated Feeding systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Conveyor feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Conveyor feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conveyor feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Conveyor feeding systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conveyor feeding systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Self-propelled feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Self-propelled feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Self-propelled feeding systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Self-propelled feeding systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Self-propelled feeding systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Afimilk Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Afimilk Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Afimilk Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Afimilk Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 AGCO Corp.

Exhibit 118: AGCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AGCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: AGCO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Big Dutchman AG Holding

Exhibit 123: Big Dutchman AG Holding - Overview



Exhibit 124: Big Dutchman AG Holding - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Big Dutchman AG Holding - Key offerings

12.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dairymaster

Exhibit 130: Dairymaster - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dairymaster - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dairymaster - Key offerings

12.8 Daviesway Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Daviesway Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Daviesway Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Daviesway Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Dhumal Industries India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 139: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.11 Lely International NV

Exhibit 143: Lely International NV - Overview



Exhibit 144: Lely International NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Lely International NV - Key offerings

12.12 Madison One Holdings LLC

Exhibit 146: Madison One Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Madison One Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Madison One Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS

Exhibit 149: Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS - Overview



Exhibit 150: Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS - Key offerings

12.14 Tetra Laval S.A.

Exhibit 152: Tetra Laval S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Tetra Laval S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Tetra Laval S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Tetra Laval S.A. - Segment focus

12.15 Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Trioliet BV

Exhibit 159: Trioliet BV - Overview



Exhibit 160: Trioliet BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Trioliet BV - Key offerings

12.17 VDL Groep BV

Exhibit 162: VDL Groep BV - Overview



Exhibit 163: VDL Groep BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: VDL Groep BV - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio