Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces Record-Setting Quarter for AFSVision Conversions

News provided by

AFS

31 Oct, 2023, 10:07 ET

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) had a record-setting third quarter, converting three super regional banks to AFSVision, the industry leading loan servicing platform for all commercial lines of business. The banks included two long-term clients who converted their commercial lending portfolios from AFS Level III™ and a brand new AFS client, who has converted their Syndications portfolio to AFSVision with other lines of business to follow.

Continue Reading

The success of these three major implementation projects was achieved by the seasoned AFS Professional Services team. This team uses best practices adopted from more than 50 years' experience focused on developing, installing, and converting commercial lending systems. Also, working closely with our clients and in some cases third-party integrators, the AFS Project Management Office (PMO) led a cross-functional team to successfully complete these major events while minimizing client disruptions and meeting established timelines and budgets.

"When faced with the prospect of bringing three clients onto AFSVision in one quarter, there was no question we were up to the task," commented Melissa Hofer, COO and Sr. Executive Vice President of AFS. "Using the vast experience of our PMO, Professional Services, Technology, and Product  teams, we employed our streamlined conversion and implementation process to successfully bring them onto AFSVision while meeting all service level agreements and client expectations."

AFSVision's innovative open API design supports end-to-end processing with a unique suite of integration capabilities. AFSVision provides advanced servicing capabilities including workload dashboards, workflows, pricing flexibility, collateral management, exposure, covenant support and data visualizers. With AFSVision, financial institutions achieve a globally available, unified banking experience and are empowered with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access to better serve their customers.

"We are excited to continue our long-term relationships with the clients that transitioned to AFSVision and welcome our new client as they begin to recognize the next-generation benefits of AFSVision's expansive features and functionality," said Richard Bare, CEO and President of AFS. "We look forward to many more successful conversions as we continue to work with a number of other banks who have already committed to AFSVision for support of their commercial lending goals."

About AFS
AFS is the global leader in providing digital, real-time, advanced commercial loan servicing solutions to the world's top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand and support our client's business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania with offices in Vienna, Austria. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

Rene Baron Coady, AFS
Director of Marketing
rcoady@afsvision.com
+1 484 875 1120

SOURCE AFS

Also from this source

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces the Successful Implementation of AFSVision® at Flagstar Bank

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces the Successful Implementation of AFSVision® at Flagstar Bank

Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) announced the successful implementation of AFSVision at Flagstar Bank. AFSVision was chosen to partner with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.