Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces SouthState Bank's Selection of AFSVision® as their Complex Commercial Lending Platform

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) announced today that SouthState Bank, N.A., is the latest bank to choose AFSVision as their modern commercial lending platform which will be added to their existing technology ecosystem to support current and future growth in complex commercial lending offerings.

AFSVision is the next-generation platform in commercial lending systems offered by AFS. An integrated solution for all commercial lines of business, its innovative open API design supports end-to-end processing with a unique suite of integration capabilities. AFSVision provides advanced servicing capabilities including dashboards, workflows, accounting, pricing flexibility, collateral management, escrow servicing, exposure tracking, graphical data visualizers with a built-in data analytic tool. Enabling real-time management of any size commercial lending portfolio, AFSVision provides a unified banking experience, empowering financial institutions with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access to better serve their customers.

"It's always an honor to be chosen to play such a critical role in a bank's commercial lending growth. We're looking forward to bringing SouthState Bank AFSVision's advanced lending capabilities as we begin working together," said Rick Bare, CEO and President of AFS.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, lending solutions to the world's top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo clients. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client's business and technology transformation, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $3 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases, and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit afsvision.com.

