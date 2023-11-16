Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Unveils its Latest Version 3.6 of the Commercial Lending Industry's Next-Generation Lending Solution, AFSVision®

AFS

16 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) is pleased to announce the availability of the latest version of AFSVision, the industry's only true real-time, and most advanced, commercial lending platform.

"Continuous innovation is core to the AFS philosophy. We are committed to providing clients with the latest in commercial lending technology and process efficiency, so we're pleased to announce the latest version of our revolutionary commercial lending solution, AFSVision. This delivery demonstrates our continuing, exclusive support of financial institutions in modernizing and maximizing their commercial lending business," says Rick Bare, CEO and President of AFS.

Now, with more than a dozen major enhancements in functionality, this new release includes even greater capabilities in:

  • Enhanced dashboards with expanded views, and data levels to manage workflows, controls and efficiency
  • Automated Business Events (ABE) where the system automatically creates workpackages based on user-defined parameters to ensure work is started and completed on schedule
  • Interface enhancements with a new standardized process and data capture for account validation and interface to a Bank's DDA and wire systems
  • SOFR Management to automatically and easily manage the latest requirements for SOFR ISDA billing, liquidity, hedging, and swaps
  • Added self-service to manage loan administration other maintenance workflow subtypes
  • Additional calculated data fields added to the servicing data extract
  • FDIC Interagency report XML
  • Escrow enhancements added to One Stop views and Post-Approval Workflows
  • Additional enhancements to Loan Administration, Post-Approval, Account Servicing, and more

"We're excited for the new ways these enhancements to AFSVision will bring innovation and efficiency to commercial lending. With this latest version, our clients can more easily take advantage of AFSVision's robust suite of features and functionality to advance their growth strategies and deliver a superior customer experience," said John Dubil, CTO and Sr. Vice President, AFS.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing advanced commercial loan servicing solutions to lending institutions of all sizes. Solely dedicated to the commercial lending industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client's business and technology transformation, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $3 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit www.afsvision.com.

Rene Baron Coady, AFS
Director of Marketing
rcoady@afsvision.com
+1 484 875 1120

